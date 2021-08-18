Daily Weather Forecast For Milpitas
MILPITAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 19
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
