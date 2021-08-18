Saratoga Daily Weather Forecast
SARATOGA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
