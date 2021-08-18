Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Newark

Posted by 
East Bay News
East Bay News
 7 days ago

(NEWARK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newark. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newark:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bV7I3Cl00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
East Bay News

East Bay News

Newark, CA
286
Followers
424
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With East Bay News, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Daily Weather Forecast For Newark

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Newark: Tuesday, August 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, August 25: Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight; Thursday, August 26: Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, August 27: Sunny during
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.60 if you’re buying diesel in Newark, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Newark area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.09, at Valero at 4004 Mowry Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.69, listed at Shell at 5515 Auto Mall Pkwy.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Here’s the cheapest gas in Newark Saturday

(NEWARK, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Newark area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 43621 Pacific Commons Blvd. Regular there was listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at 76 at 4190 Mowry Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Live events on the horizon in Newark

1. Learning Tree Preschool Summer Fest; 2. Swiss National Day Celebration; 3. Hawaiian Fall Bash; 4. Fremont, CA: Trivalley Running Club Thursday Fun Group Run at Dick's Sporting Goods; 5. Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing;

Comments / 0

Community Policy