Daily Weather Forecast For San Mateo
SAN MATEO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
