Daily Weather Forecast For San Mateo

SAN MATEO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



