San Mateo, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For San Mateo

Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 7 days ago

SAN MATEO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0bV7I1RJ00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

