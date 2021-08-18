San Francisco Daily Weather Forecast
SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
