San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Daily Weather Forecast

Bay Area News Alert
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bV7Hzq500

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 37 mph

