Iron County, UT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iron by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 06:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 07:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Iron FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM MDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL IRON COUNTY At 640 AM MDT, emergency management reported flash flooding in Coal Creek near Cedar City. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cedar City. The river gage on Coal Creek near Cedar City peaked at 1160 cfs overnight. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Carroll County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 17:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carroll; Stephenson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CARROLL AND STEPHENSON COUNTIES At 538 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lake Summerset to near Chadwick, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Davis around 545 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 111 expected. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Miami-dade County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 06:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Wind gusts to almost 60 mph have been reported with this storm. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Miami-Dade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM EDT FOR EASTERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTY At 632 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Glenvar Heights, or over South Miami, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Miami, Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall and The Redland. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Athens County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington High temperatures and humidity will likely result in heat indices reaching the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. This could cause heat related health problems. Heat indices may reach the lower 100s for part of the area, depending on the potential development of thunderstorms. A heat advisory may be needed for where it appears sufficient heating will occur. If you have to be outdoors, please take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from heat related illnesses. Limit strenuous activities, especially during the heat of the afternoon. Avoid prolonged work in the sun, or in poorly ventilated areas. Drink plenty of non-alcoholic beverages. Take breaks in the shade, or in an air-conditioned building. Check up on relatives and neighbors. The very young and the elderly are especially vulnerable to the heat. Also, never leave children or pets in a closed vehicle unattended under any circumstances.
Mercer County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 03:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mercer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Mercer County through 645 AM CDT At 616 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cainsville, or 16 miles south of Leon, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mercer and South Lineville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Miami-dade County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 06:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind gusts of nearly 60 mph have been reported with this storm. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Miami-Dade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM EDT FOR EASTERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTY At 615 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Key Biscayne, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Miami, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne and South Miami. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Miami-dade County, FLweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 06:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Wind gusts to almost 60 mph have been reported with this storm. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Miami-Dade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM EDT FOR EASTERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTY At 632 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Glenvar Heights, or over South Miami, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Miami, Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall and The Redland. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Adams County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Clarke, Decatur, Ringgold, Taylor, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 03:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adams; Clarke; Decatur; Ringgold; Taylor; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Decatur, Union, eastern Adams, Ringgold, Taylor and southwestern Clarke Counties through 415 AM CDT At 311 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Creston to near Blanchard. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Multiple weather stations have reported wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Creston around 325 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Sun Valley Lake. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 28 and 32. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Campbell County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CAMPBELL COUNTY .Warm, dry, and breezy conditions can be expected across much of Campbell County this afternoon, especially western portions of the county. Relative humidities will drop into the teens, with southerly winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts to around 30 mph. Red flag conditions are most likely to develop across areas west of Gillette and Wright. Conditions will gradually improve early this evening. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314 AND 315 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell and 315 Southern Campbell. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
Dyer County, TNweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dyer; Lake; Lauderdale; Obion; Shelby; Tipton HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 103 to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Barron County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 06:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING IN WEST-CENTRAL WISCONSIN Patchy dense fog will continue early this morning across west- central Wisconsin. Visibility could go below a quarter mile, so please use your headlights and drive with care.
Gage County, NEweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Lancaster; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Richardson; Saline HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Lancaster, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Heat stress is possible during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.
Lucas County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lucas; Ottawa; Sandusky; Wood Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Ottawa, Sandusky, northeastern Wood and Lucas Counties through 515 AM EDT At 432 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Waterville to near Gibsonburg. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Toledo, Bowling Green, Fremont, Perrysburg, Oregon, Rossford, Waterville, Northwood, Whitehouse, Oak Harbor, Gibsonburg, Genoa, Woodville, Holland, Elmore, Maumee, Ballville, Ottawa Hills, Walbridge and Pemberville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Fremont County, IAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Fremont, Page by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Fremont; Page HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Fremont and Page Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Heat stress is possible during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.
Cottonwood County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottonwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cottonwood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR COTTONWOOD COUNTY At 946 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Comfrey to near Bingham Lake to 6 miles northeast of Heron Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported dime to quarter sized hail and 60 mph winds near Westbrook at 915 AM. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mountain Lake and Windom. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cottonwood County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottonwood, Murray by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cottonwood; Murray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MURRAY AND COTTONWOOD COUNTIES At 931 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Comfrey to near Windom to near Heron Lake, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported dime to quarter sized hail and estimated wind gusts up to 60 mph near Westbrook around 915 AM. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Windom, Mountain Lake, Fulda, Westbrook, Jeffers, Storden, Bingham Lake, Dovray, Avoca and Delft. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gladwin County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gladwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 19:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gladwin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR GLADWIN COUNTY At 702 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bowmanville to near Pinconning, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will affect northeast Gladwin County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jackson County, IAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR JO DAVIESS...CARROLL...STEPHENSON AND SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 515 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Nora to near Savanna, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Lena and Winslow around 520 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Chadwick, Lanark, Cedarville, Dakota, Davis and Rock City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 19:17:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-25 07:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has continued a * Flash Flood Watch for all of American Samoa * Through Friday * A frontal boundary over the Islands will enhance the potential for flash flooding. Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 717 Po Aso Lua Aukuso 24 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le Aso Faraile * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o loo i luga o le atunu`u e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.

