Flash Flood Warning issued for Iron by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 06:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 07:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Iron FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM MDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL IRON COUNTY At 640 AM MDT, emergency management reported flash flooding in Coal Creek near Cedar City. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cedar City. The river gage on Coal Creek near Cedar City peaked at 1160 cfs overnight. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
