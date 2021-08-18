A multi-vehicle pile-up trapped at least 1 person on 60 Freeway (Los Angeles County, CA)

On Tuesday, at least one person was pinned inside a vehicle after a multi-vehicle pile-up in the City of Industry.

Officers actively responded to the 60 Freeway at the Crossroads Parkway off-ramp at 4:06 a.m. On arrival, they found a black SUV and a gray pickup that had collided and ended up on their roofs, stated California Highway Patrol spokesman Patrick Kimball.

It was not immediately clear whether the trapped person was in the SUV or the pickup, Kimball mentioned. The incident led to the temporary closure of the No. 1 through 4 lanes of the freeway, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department was also called to the scene, Kimball added. Authorities have not provided any details about the other vehicles.

The wreck remains under active review.

