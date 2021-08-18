Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

A multi-vehicle pile-up trapped at least 1 person on 60 Freeway (Los Angeles County, CA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCERu_0bV7HYCa00
A multi-vehicle pile-up trapped at least 1 person on 60 Freeway (Los Angeles County, CA)

On Tuesday, at least one person was pinned inside a vehicle after a multi-vehicle pile-up in the City of Industry.

Officers actively responded to the 60 Freeway at the Crossroads Parkway off-ramp at 4:06 a.m. On arrival, they found a black SUV and a gray pickup that had collided and ended up on their roofs, stated California Highway Patrol spokesman Patrick Kimball.

It was not immediately clear whether the trapped person was in the SUV or the pickup, Kimball mentioned. The incident led to the temporary closure of the No. 1 through 4 lanes of the freeway, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department was also called to the scene, Kimball added. Authorities have not provided any details about the other vehicles.

The wreck remains under active review.

August 18, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the California region.

Comments / 0

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Injury#California Highway Patrol#Roofs#Multi#Accident#Suv#California Accident News#Valiant Advocates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Harris County, TXPosted by
Nationwide Report

Three people died after two tragic crashes on FM 1960 (Harris County, TX)

Three people died after two tragic crashes on FM 1960 (Harris County, TX) On late Sunday, three people lost their lives in separate crashes near each other along FM 1960. According to the officers, the fatal incidents happened shortly after 10 p.m., just west of I-45. Preliminary reports showed that a Chrysler sedan heading eastbound on 1960 hit two pedestrians who were in the middle of the road. Both the victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
Tukwila, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A crash involving a semi-truck kills 1 person on I-5 near Southcenter (Tukwila, WA)

A crash involving a semi-truck claimed the life of one person on I-5 near Southcenter. Authorities confirmed that the driver of the semi-truck died as a result of the wreck. The initial reports showed that another vehicle was also involved in the accident. The driver of that vehicle was trying to merge from southbound I-405 onto southbound I-5 as the semi-truck was arriving at I-405.

Comments / 0

Community Policy