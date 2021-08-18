Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Housing construction slumps 7% in July to 1.53 million units

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqlGx_0bV7H6oj00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Home construction fell a sharp 7% in July as homebuilders struggled to cope with a variety of headwinds.

The July decline put home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.53 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. It was the slowest pace since April but was 2.5% higher than a year ago.

Applications for building permits, which can forecast future activity, rose 2.6% in July from the June level to an annual rate of 1.64 million units. It was the first monthly increase in permit applications since March.

Construction starts for single-family homes fell 4.9% in July to an annual rate of 1.11 million while construction of apartments of five units or more dropped 13.6% to a rate of 412,000 units.

Home construction was down in every part of the country except the South where housing starts rose 2.1%. The biggest decline was in the Northeast, a drop of 49.3%, followed by declines of 11.3% in the West and 6.9% in the Midwest.

According to a survey of builder confidence, expectations fell sharply in August to the lowest level in a year as builders struggled with high costs, supply shortages and rising home prices. Expectations dropped five points to a reading of 75 in the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo survey.

While the peak of the housing frenzy may be past, economists believe strong demand will continue to drive the market.

“Housing demand and sparse inventory will give builders strong reasons to maintain solid levels of construction," said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. “However, high materials prices, a limited supply of workers and limited land availability will constrain activity.”

Also on Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that mortgage applications fell 3.9% last week to their lowest level in a month, reflecting a drop in refinancing applications as mortgage interest rates rose.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
39K+
Followers
66K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Construction#Housing Market#Housing Starts#Housing Demand#Ap#The Commerce Department#Oxford Economics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatewolfstreet.com

Home Prices Dip for First Time off Crazy Spike, Price Reductions Surge, Sellers Emerge, House Sales Drop Year-over-Year, Inventories & Supply Keep Rising

“Normalization” or “deceleration,” as this phenomenon is called, is setting in. Prices of existing single-family houses, condos, and co-ops dipped in July, reverting to seasonality for the first time since 2019, amid surging price reductions. Single-family house sales dropped 4.1% in July, from a year ago, the first decline since the lockdowns. Condo sales rose. Inventories rose for the fifth month in a row. And new listings are catching up with pre-pandemic trends, as sellers emerge from the woodwork. All this according to data from the National Association of Realtors today.
BusinessPosted by
Axios

A housing inventory rebound

The number of homes available for sale is rising, which is good news for prospective buyers who have been getting priced out of the market. Why it matters: Home prices finally started to pull back in July as inventories rose. Prices had been surging over the last year as low mortgage rates and the sudden desire for more space caused housing demand to outstrip new supply.
Real EstateTribTown.com

Sales of new homes rose 1% in July to annual rate of 708,000

WASHINGTON — Sales of new homes rose a modest 1% in July after three months of declines. The July sales increase left sales at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Sales had fallen in April, May and June. Home prices have soared over the...
Real EstatePosted by
WOKV

July home sales up 1% as prices reach unprecedented levels

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sales of new homes rose a modest 1% in July after a string of declines as new home prices soar to record levels. Sales last month reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Sales had fallen in April, May and June as builders confronted surging lumber prices and a shortage of workers.
Constructionprobuilder.com

Construction Sector Welcomed 11,000 More Jobs in July

Nonfarm employment increased across 47 states in June, but the construction sector did not experience such widespread worker growth. Just three states saw a dip in employment from June to July, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics: Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Texas, California, and North Carolina posted the highest increases in employment for June, reports the National Association of Home Builders. For the construction sector, 29 states reported an increase and 17 saw a dip. Overall, the industry gained 11,000 jobs in July compared to June.
Real Estatetalesbuzz.com

July home sales climb 1 percent as prices skyrocket

Sales of new homes rose a modest 1 percent in July after a string of declines as new home prices soar to record levels. Sales last month reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Sales had fallen in April, May and June as builders confronted surging lumber prices and a shortage of workers.
Real Estateinvesting.com

3 Homebuilding Stocks to Avoid as Housing Starts Slump

Due to high building costs and supply constraints, the housing market has slowed over the last month. As the demand for residential housing falters, we think it could be wise to now avoid homebuilding stocks PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), and Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH). Let's discuss.The demand for new houses and renovations rose significantly amid the pandemic, with residential construction hitting a 15-year high in March 2021. However, in July building activities took a step back, owing to the continuing supply constraints that construction companies face nationwide. Also, the housing industry has been adversely affected by surging inflation rates, which have raised housing prices substantially.
Real Estaterismedia.com

New-Home Sales Leveled Off in July

New-home sales for single-family properties increased 1% in July to a 708,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate, according to the latest Commerce Department monthly report. The data reflects an expected upward revision from June’s estimate. In addition to adjusting for seasonal impact, the July reading of 708,000 units is the number of homes that would sell if this pace continued for the next 12 months.
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

Tuesday: New Home Sales, Richmond Fed Mfg

From Matthew Graham at Mortgage News Daily: Mortgage Rates Start Higher, But Improve in The Afternoon. By abstaining on Friday, the average lender was forced to adjust today's rates slightly higher to account for the bond market weakness. In other words, this morning's rates were higher than Friday morning's. As...
Real EstateShropshire Star

House sales slump 62% after stamp duty deadline

HMRC said an estimated 82,110 residential property sales took place in July, down 62% on June’s record levels. House sales slumped by nearly two thirds last month as activity cooled after the end of the full stamp duty holiday, new figures have shown. HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said an...
Real EstateShareCast

US existing home sales beat forecasts in July

The pace of US home sales picked up unexpectedly last month, but some economists believed a slowdown was imminent. According to the National Association of Realtors, in seasonally adjusted terms, the annual rate of existing home sales jumped in July at a month-on-month clip of 2.0% to reach 5.99m. Economists...
New York City, NYnewyorkconstructionreport.com

Construction commences for two affordable seniors housing projects valued at $245 million

Construction is starting for two affordable seniors housing projects valued at $245 million in the Bronx and Brooklyn. The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA); the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD); and the NYC Housing Development Corporation (HDC) say they have finalized two deals to bring 393 units through the $113 million Casa Celina and the $132 million Atrium at Sumner housing development projects.
Arizona Stateazbex.com

Arizona Construction Gained 300 Jobs in July

Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 6.6 percent in July 2021, from 6.8 percent in June 2021, according to the latest report published by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity. The national rate decreased to 5.4 percent from 5.9 percent in June. In July 2020, the state had a...
ConstructionValueWalk

Total Construction Starts Move Lower in July

HAMILTON, New Jersey — August 18, 2021 — Total construction starts fell 3% in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $854.8 billion, according to Dodge Data & Analytics. There were few bright spots during the month, with all three sectors (residential, nonresidential building and nonbuildings) moving lower in July.
ConstructionEntrepreneur

Home Construction Slumps as Supply Constraints Weigh on Production

Home construction fell sharply in July, adding to evidence that elevated construction costs and surging house prices continued to be a headwind for the housing market. Housing starts fell 7 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.534 million units last month, according to a Commerce Department report (pdf). While this is the slowest pace since April, it remained 2.5 percent above the July 2020 figure.
Real Estatebostonagentmagazine.com

New-home construction falls in July

The pace of new residential construction fell on a month-over-month basis in July. Privately owned single-family housing starts slid 4.5% on a monthly basis to 1,111,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Year over year, that represents an 11.7% gain from the July 2020 rate of 995,000.
Real Estaterealtor.com

Home Building Slumps in July as Developers Remain Wary of High Construction Costs

The numbers: Building activity for new homes slumped in July, likely reflecting the continued supply constraints that construction firms faced nationwide. U.S. home builders started construction on homes at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.53 million in July, representing a 7% decrease from the June’s upwardly-revised figure, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy