George W. Bush Breaks Silence On Afghanistan Chaos

By Hayley Peppin
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
While the world grapples with the pandemic, a catastrophic humanitarian crisis is also well underway. Devastating scenes from Afghanistan show thousands of desperate civilians attempting to flee Kabul after the Taliban swiftly seized control after the U.S. withdrawal. We've all seen it, felt heartache for innocent people, journalists and interpreters and heard solemn words from world leaders — and now the man who launched the war on the country has finally spoken out. Former President George W. Bush has expressed sympathy to the Afghan people and U.S. troops, veterans, diplomats, and allies in a statement published on August 16.

