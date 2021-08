MUSCATINE – Even the best golfers in the world can make a mistake during a round. Being able to respond from that mistake determines which golfer can call themselves the best in a tournament at the end of the day. Cale Leonard proved to have that resolve in the season opener for the Ottumwa High School boys golf team, bouncing back after a triple-bogey on the ninth hole to earn meet medalist honors at the Muscatine Muskie Invitational on Friday.