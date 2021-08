INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - SIUE women’s soccer traveled to the Circle City for their final exhibition match on Saturday afternoon and will return home with a 5-2 win over IUPUI. The scoring started in the 27th minute, as Lydia Harris took a pass from Matea Diekema and buried it to give SIUE a 1-0 lead. The Cougar lead would be doubled just eight minutes later, this time off the boot of Kayla Klipsch.