House sales slumped by nearly two thirds last month as activity cooled after the end of the full stamp duty holiday, new figures have shown.HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said an estimated 82,110 residential property sales took place in July, down 62% on June’s record levels.It compares with a frenzied June for Britain’s property market, when HMRC reported 213,120 sales, the highest monthly UK total since the introduction of the statistics in April 2005 and more than double numbers seen a year earlier.HMRC said that, following last month’s stamp duty deadline, “an expected but noticeable decrease has been observed within...