NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) — The LMAS District Health Department gave a COVID-19 update Wednesday warning of the growing number of cases across the U.S. and in the area. “The Delta variant is overwhelming hospitals and communities around the country, and COVID case numbers are moving up in the LMAS counties and across Michigan,” the health department said. “There is a great deal of concern as we approach a new school year and more activities move indoors. This year, with few, if any protocols in place, we see an alarming trend in the United States of rising cases and hospitalizations, because of the Delta variant and low vaccination rates in communities.”