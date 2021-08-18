Google’s Pixel 5a is a faster, stronger mid-range remix

Daft Punk didn’t write electropop bangers to inspire Google’s development team. But the French duo’s 2001 anthem does aptly describe the Pixel 5a: Google's refreshed mid-range mobile is harder, better, faster and…goes longer. Far from a total overhaul, the improved Pixel gains IP67 water- and dust-resistance for greater durability. Its OLED display grows by half-an-inch to 6.34in, while the cell expands to a significantly beefier 4680mAh. With Extreme Battery Saver enabled, Google reckons it’ll be good for up to 48 hours on a single charge. There’s also a speedier Snapdragon 765G chip at its core, plus 5G connectivity for streaming full-fat house beats wherever you choose to groove. It’s set to hit shelves in Japan and the US on 26 August, priced at $449 – which is $50 less than its predecessor. Will it come to the UK? Only if we get lucky with supply chains around the world.