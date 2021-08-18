Cancel
Go 1.17 brings language and compiler enhancements

By Paul Krill
Infoworld
 7 days ago

Go 1.17, the latest release of the open source, Google-developed programming language, is now available as a production release, with changes intended to simplify coding for safety. Go 1.17 was published on August 16. Release notes cite three small enhancements to the language, including two intended to simplify writing code...

www.infoworld.com

#Compiler#Programming Language#Enhancements#Google#Pointer#Slice Lrb#Ptr#Macos#Go Mod
