Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday stat tracker

Texas: More than 2.8 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 53,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 77, and an average of 598 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 468. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 96,668 cases have been reported and at least 923 people have died.