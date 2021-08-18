Cancel
Third Pfizer dose 86% effective in over 60s, Israeli HMO says

Reuters
Reuters
TEL AVIV (Reuters) - A third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 86% effective in people aged over 60, an Israeli healthcare provider said on Wednesday, citing initial results from a study of thousands of members.

Israeli HMO Maccabi, which covers around a quarter of the country's 9.3 million population, compared results from 149,144 people aged over 60 who received their third dose at least a week ago against those from 675,630 more who had received only two doses, between January and February.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Maayan Lubell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

