Position Switch Going ‘Extremely Smooth’ for Jack Fagot

(Photo of Tommy Tremble, Jack Fagot: © Matt Cashore - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky - Most athletes who make it to the collegiate and professional levels of football play their entire careers at one spot, but position switches are not uncommon in the realm of college football. It’s something that Louisville has seen its fair share of in recent years, with players like Rodney Burns and Reggie Bonnafon as the more notable examples on recent past teams.

One position switch over the current offseason that could arguably have the biggest impact on the 2021 season is the one by Jack Fagot. Going from free safety to CARD, which is a linebacker/safety hybrid in Louisville’s system, he has made a near seamless transition to his new role.

“With that first group (of outside linebackers), Yasir (Abdullah) and Jack (Fagot), they've done an outstanding job,” outside linebackers coach Cort Dennison said during fall camp. “I think Jack's transition has gone extremely smooth.”

The Lexington, Ky. native has shown flashes of brilliance in the coverage game over the past two seasons. In 2019 and 2020, he’s logged a pair of interceptions, three pass deflections and 49 total tackles (31 solo) to boot.

“He’s got a great understanding of route concepts and route recognition, which gives him an advantage, and that comes from the safety position seeing things,” Dennison said.

With his capabilities in coverage well established, Fagot took to heart this offseason working in his fundamentals and technique with both the pass rush and setting edges. On top of adding some weight to his now 6-0, 202-pound frame, Dennison thinks Fagot will be an immediate contributor in both departments despite not having prior experience with them.

“Because he's strong, because he understands leverage a lot like Rodjay (Burns) did, I don't worry about him, as far as setting edges or getting after the quarterback, or using his speed to pass rush,” Dennison said. “He just never did it. That doesn't mean he can't do it, because he can, he just had never done it before.”

When taking into account his physical measurables, football IQ, position flexibility, and work ethic, Dennison is anticipating a breakout-style year from Fagot.

“He truly is a pleasure to coach, because he's such a great person, and he cares so much,” he said. “He's the ultimate team player. I'm expecting outstanding things this year from Jack.”

Louisville will kick off against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game, down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Kickoff is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

