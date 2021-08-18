Kansas City Preaches Flexibility, Adaptability As NewKCI Rises

26 days – that’s all that Kansas City International Airport’s existing structure was able to last before being deemed outdated due to the overwhelming changes that brought forward security screening and increased safety measures to the industry in 1972. Now, with the old structure on the way out and a new complex rising on top of the old Concourse A, AirlineGeeks was given the opportunity to interview both Justin Meyer, the Deputy Director of Aviation in Kansas City, and Dan Moylan, Senior Development Manager of Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, to discuss the concept, plans and future for the new steel structure.