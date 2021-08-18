Cancel
Lufthansa Plans Airlift Services From Uzbekistan, Qatar

By Matteo Giardini
airlinegeeks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLufthansa has announced it will begin supporting the German federal government with airlift services as a result of the instability in Afghanistan with special flight to Tashkent, Uzbekistan and Doha, Qatar. Within a few hours of the request by the German federal government, Lufthansa was able to organize itself to fly to the two destinations, which no airline in the Lufthansa Group currently flies to on a regular basis. Traffic rights for both Tashkent and Doha were applied for in short notice, along with both aircraft and crew deployment. Lufthansa plans to use the Airbus A340-300 for the airlift services. The airline currently has 17 Airbus A340-300 within its fleet, although some remain parked because of the pandemic. Furthermore, the aircraft have four configurations ranging from 251 to 300 passengers. However, the current configuration type for the aircraft is yet unknown.

