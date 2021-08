It's been a while since I ranked something that didn't require extensive research into dozens of players across several different teams. But I'm sure these rankings won't anywhere near as controversial. In these rankings, I'm taking several variables into account. Obviously, an overall winning record is important. But so are consistency, recruiting, making and winning bowl games, and experience. There isn't a mathematical formula or algorithm for calculating which head coach is best; this is a very subjective exercise. Nevertheless, here are my rankings of the football coaches in the ACC.