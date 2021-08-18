Promoter John McColl passes

Boxeo Telemundo closes their Summer series next Friday, August 27, with the main event that many believe will be an all-out war. WBA Fedecentro Champion Dennis ” El Martillo” Contreras (24-10-1, 22 KOs) has resurrected his career by beating four top prospects on Boxeo Telemundo, Fernando Garcia 12-0, Belmar Preciado 20-2, Carlos Flores 20-0 and Hairon “El Maja” Socarras 23-1. These four wins have put El Martillo in contention for a shot at a world title. First, however, he must face battle-tested two-time world title challenger Cesar “Corazon” Juarez (26-10-20 KO’s) of Mexico City, Mexico. This fight is a crossroads fight for both fighters.