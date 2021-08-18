Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Promoter John McColl passes

fightnews.com
 8 days ago

Australian boxing is in mourning at the passing of former Sydney promoter John McColl at the age of 76 years on Tuesday. McColl boxed as amateur middleweight and light-heavyweight in the 1960’s holding Victorian and New South Wales novice titles. John promoted the early fights of three-time world champion Jeff Fenech and two-time WBC champion Jeff “ Hitman” Harding at the Marrickville RSL club in the 1980s. McColl. John trained Australian champions Wally Carr and Johnny Layton also nationally rated Steve Dennis, Jeff Peate and Teddy Gray.

fightnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mccoll
Person
Jeff Fenech
Person
Steve Dennis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promoter#New South Wales#Boxing#Combat#Australian#Victorian#Wbc#Marrickville Rsl Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Admits To ‘Rigging’ Huge Fight

YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Logan Paul had survived the eight-round exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather as the outcome saw a draw. Many people who took to social media had raised the question if Mayweather took it easier than normal on Paul. Floyd Mayweather might have taken it easier on Logan Paul. Mayweather...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Ahmadi, Petchmanee remain unbeaten

Featherweight Hasibullah Ahmadi (13-0, 4 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over 38-year-old Rauf Aghayev (31-10, 14 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC Asian featherweight title on Friday night at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai, UAE. Ahmadi rocked Aghayev in round two. Scores were 97-93, 98-94, 98-91. In a...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

WBA extends Kyoguchi-Bermudez, Morrell-Ryder talks

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has given a 10-day extension as of August 18 for the negotiations of the bouts of Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Esteban Bermudez and David Morrell vs. John Ryder. In the case of the Japanese super flyweight super champion Kyoguchi and the champion and mandatory...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

WBA orders Dalakian-Concepción

The Championships Committee of the World Boxing Association (WBA) has ordered a fight between the body’s flyweight champion Artem Dalakian and the Interim champion Luis Concepción. Both teams were notified to start the negotiations. In accordance with Championships Rule C.11, the champion must defend the title against the official contender...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Positive updates on Julio Ceja after horrific Mark Magsayo knockout

Former interim WBC bantamweight champion Julio Ceja is expected to recover from a brutal knockout at the hands of Mark Magsayo on Saturday night. The 28-year-old was knocked out for the fourth time in his career at the T-Mobile Arena, and thoughts immediately turned to the fighter’s safety after the tenth-round blow.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Pacquiao-Ugas Undercard Results

Opening up the FOX Sports PPV card undefeated Carlos Castro (27-0, 12 KOs) of Phoenix was impressive in scoring a stoppage over Colombian slugger Oscar Escandon (26-6, 18 KOs) in the tenth and final round. Getting started right away, Escandon and Castro tested each other with solid punches in the...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Goulamirian-Egorov WBA purse bid today

The Purse Bid for the fight between the World Boxing Association (WBA) cruiserweight super champion Arsen Goulamirian (26-0, 18 KOs) and the mandatory challenger/Gold champion Aleksei Egorov (11-0, 7 KOs) will be held today after the deadline for negotiation ordered by the Championships Committee has expired. The distribution of the...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Boxing Buzz

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he’s going offline until October 10. “Total blackout from me. See you in Vegas. Let the games begin. Seven weeks Saturday till I smash the big dosser again.”. Former heavyweight champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. could be out for the year after reportedly...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Fierro headlines Saturday in Guadalajara

Unbeaten and local favorite Jonathan “Zurdo” Fierro (10-0, 9 KOs) will be the headliner in a 10 round super featherweight main event Saturday night versus Angel Daniel “Panterita” Tamez (7-1, 6 KOs). The event will be promoted by Makina Boxing Promotions (Courtney Frye/CEO) and take place at the Jalisco Arena in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. The semi-main event features Leonel “Principe Moreno” versus Juan Diego “El Vaquero” Reyes (6-1-1, 6 KOs) in a 10 round lightweight bout.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Contreras-Juarez clash in Telemundo finale

Boxeo Telemundo closes their Summer series next Friday, August 27, with the main event that many believe will be an all-out war. WBA Fedecentro Champion Dennis ” El Martillo” Contreras (24-10-1, 22 KOs) has resurrected his career by beating four top prospects on Boxeo Telemundo, Fernando Garcia 12-0, Belmar Preciado 20-2, Carlos Flores 20-0 and Hairon “El Maja” Socarras 23-1. These four wins have put El Martillo in contention for a shot at a world title. First, however, he must face battle-tested two-time world title challenger Cesar “Corazon” Juarez (26-10-20 KO’s) of Mexico City, Mexico. This fight is a crossroads fight for both fighters.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Fierro stops Tamez in Guadalajara

Unbeaten local super featherweight Jonathan “Zurdo” Fierro (11-0, 10 KOs) stopped Angel Daniel “Panterita” Tamez (7-2, 6 KOs) in round two on Saturday night at the Jalisco Arena in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Time was 1:25. The semi-main event featured lightweight Leonel “Principe” Moreno (10-1-1, 6 KOs) stopping Juan Diego “El...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

“El Alacran” Ruiz eyes upset on Telemundo

Boxeo Telemundo returns to Mexico City this Friday night. The card is headlined by Mexico´s Alberto “El Alacran” Ruiz (10-2, 7 KOs) taking on undefeated countryman WBC Latino Lightweight champion Jair “Kaiser” Valtierra (15-0, 8 KOs) of Leon Guanajuato, Mexico. The 10 round main event will take place at the famed Blackberry Auditorium.
CelebritiesBoxing Scene

Jarvis Astaire, Hall of Fame Promoter, Passes Away at Age 97

Hall of Fame promoter Jarvis Astaire, who was a member of the group of promoters that has a stranglehold over British boxing from the 1960s until the 1990s, has died at the age of 97. Astaire was the silent partner in the group that became known as “The Cartel”, along...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Weekly Boxing Preview

Good week of boxing action. Friday night on Telemundo is the return of Dennis “El Martillo” Contreras (24-10-1, 22 KOs), currently boxing’s most interesting comeback story. Coming off a 1-8-1 streak, Contreras was firmly entrenched in journeyman status, when something strange happened. He started beating the “A-side.” Contreras has defeated Fernando Garcia (12-0), Belmar Preciado (20-2), Carlos Flores (20-0) and Hairon “El Maja” Socarras (23-1) in consecutive fights and earned world ratings with the WBA and WBC. On Friday, Contreras faces two-time world title challenger Cesar “Corazon” Juarez in another stiff test.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Serrano: This could be a short fight

P4P female boxer Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano will defend her unified WBC/WBO featherweight titles against WBC super bantamweight world champion Yamileth Mercado on Sunday night’s Paul-Woodley pay-per-view. Serrano (40-1-1, 30 KOs) is by far the biggest KO artist among elite female boxers. “Don’t blink during this one, because even...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

WBC President Mauricio Suilaman Interview

WBC President Mauricio Suilamain spoke to Peter Maniatis about the WBC heavyweight title bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, Artur Beterbiev, Jermall and Jermell Charlo, Tim Tszyu, Canelo Alvarez, Jeff Fenech, Jeff Harding and the Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos bout. TYSON FURY VS DEONTAY WILDER. “The Tyson Fury...

Comments / 0

Community Policy