Santa Barbara, CA

Motorcyclist injured after colliding with a Sedan on Micheltorena Street and Anacapa Street (Santa Barbara, CA)

Nationwide Report
 7 days ago

Motorcyclist injured after colliding with a Sedan on Micheltorena Street and Anacapa Street (Santa Barbara, CA)

On Monday, a motorcyclist received injuries after colliding with a Sedan on Micheltorena Street and Anacapa Street.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place on Micheltorena Street and Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara. The preliminary reports indicated that the bike rider sideswiped a sedan. The current condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

The authorities urged drivers to be aware of their surroundings at all times. Santa Barbara Police and Fire Engine 3 is handling the incident. Authorities have not released any other details in connection with the collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

August 18, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the California region.

