Motorcyclist injured after colliding with a Sedan on Micheltorena Street and Anacapa Street (Santa Barbara, CA)
On Monday, a motorcyclist received injuries after colliding with a Sedan on Micheltorena Street and Anacapa Street.
As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place on Micheltorena Street and Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara. The preliminary reports indicated that the bike rider sideswiped a sedan. The current condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
The authorities urged drivers to be aware of their surroundings at all times. Santa Barbara Police and Fire Engine 3 is handling the incident. Authorities have not released any other details in connection with the collision.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
August 18, 2021
