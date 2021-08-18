Motorcyclist injured after colliding with a Sedan on Micheltorena Street and Anacapa Street (Santa Barbara, CA)

On Monday, a motorcyclist received injuries after colliding with a Sedan on Micheltorena Street and Anacapa Street.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place on Micheltorena Street and Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara. The preliminary reports indicated that the bike rider sideswiped a sedan. The current condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

The authorities urged drivers to be aware of their surroundings at all times. Santa Barbara Police and Fire Engine 3 is handling the incident. Authorities have not released any other details in connection with the collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

