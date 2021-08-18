Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas school district makes masks part of dress code to get around Gov. Abbott's order

By Phil Helsel
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMX9F_0bV7AON500

(NBC News) - A small Texas school district has made facial coverings part of its dress code, in a bid to get around Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order banning mask mandates.

The board of the Paris Independent School District, which has about 4,000 students, said in a statement Tuesday that the governor's order does not usurp its ability to manage schools.

"The Board believes the dress code can be used to mitigate communicable health issues, and therefore has amended the PISD dress code to protect our students and employees," the district said.

The measure — which read "For health reasons, masks are required for all employees and students to mitigate flu, cold, pandemic, and any other communicable diseases" — will be revisited at every monthly trustee meeting and could be changed later, The Paris News newspaper reported .

The vote was 5-1 to alter the dress code in the district, which will welcome back students on Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last month that all students in kindergarten through 12th grade wear masks when they return to classrooms, even those who have already been vaccinated.

The vote came the same day that Abbott's office announced that the governor had tested positive for Covid-19 . Abbott is fully vaccinated, his office said .

The move from the school district based in the northeast Texas town of Paris comes as some districts in the state are attempting to require masks amid a Covid-19 surge and despite the governor's order.

Driven by the more transmissible delta variant, Texas has seen an increase in Covid-19 cases that has raised alarms. The state has requested five mortuary trailers from the federal government to store bodies. Abbott has also asked hospitals to delay some procedures to free up beds for coronavirus patients.

Abbott, a Republican, has fought mask mandates and issued an executive order to bar local officials from imposing them. Some school districts did so anyway .

Abbott's executive order is being challenged in court. A disability rights group filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday.

Disability Rights Texas says some students with disabilities have conditions that put them at greater risk of Covid-19 and prohibiting safety measures is a barrier to education because those students require in-person instruction and the spread of the delta variant could derail those plans.

On Sunday, the Texas Supreme Court blocked mask rules in Dallas and Bexar counties. The high court's orders are temporary pending a court hearing.

Abbott has sought to portray his stance as protecting the freedoms of Texans. "The path forward relies on personal responsibility — not government mandates," the governor said earlier this month.

Some other Republican governors or legislatures across the United States have also banned or sought to ban mask requirements.

Comments / 7

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
City
Abbott, TX
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Nbc News#Pisd#The Paris News#Republican#Disability Rights Texas#The Texas Supreme Court#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KRIS 6 News

CCISD reports 87 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The Corpus Christi Independent School district (CCISD) has added 87 new COVID-19 cases to its count. "CCISD is committed to transparency as we communicate during the COVID-19 pandemic," says the CCISD website. "We appreciate your patience as we prioritize care of the individuals who test positive as well as anyone with whom they may have come into close contact."
EducationPosted by
KRIS 6 News

Calallen ISD School Board does not pass mask mandate

Among the items on the agenda for a special called meeting of the Calallen ISD School Board was considering a mask mandate for the district's schools. After four people spoke against a mandate and board members discussed the matter, they took no action, keeping masks optional.
EducationPosted by
KRIS 6 News

How local school districts are handling mask rules

The Texas Supreme Court’s decision Thursday to allow facemasks to be worn in public schools has many area schools breathing a sigh of relief. Though Sunday’s temporary stay was invalidated on a technicality – it was ultimately denied because Abbott bypassed the appellate courts, circumventing proper procedure -- it allows school districts to legally continue enacting individual mask mandates.
Refugio, TXPosted by
KRIS 6 News

Refugio VFD moves into new facility

It's been nearly four years since Hurricane Harvey hit the Coastal Bend. The Category 4 storm is blamed for 125 billion dollars worth of damages to Texas and Louisiana. One of the buildings that was severely damaged by the storm was the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department.

Comments / 7

Community Policy