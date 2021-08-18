Cancel
Obituaries

Services held for Myrel Lewis

By Mountain Eagle Staff
 7 days ago

Myrel Lewis, 77, died August 12at his residence. A son of the late Bruce Henry and Ruby Ellen Maggard Lewis, he was the widower of Shirley Virginia Sturgill Lewis. Surviving are four sons, Myrel Lewis Jr. and wife Lisa and Donnie Thomas Lewis and wife Nan, all of Eolia, Tracy Lewis of Mooresburg, Tenn., and Norman Lewis and wife Tabitha of Whitesburg; two daughters, Tanya Metzler and husband Wally of McDaniels, and Michelle Lewis of Eolia; six brothers, Lowell Thomas Lewis of Andrews, N.C., James Fairley Lewis and Lester Lewis both of Eolia, Joey Lewis and Jack Lewis, both of Murphy, N.C., and Chester Lewis of Blueridge, Ga.; four sisters, Ruth Church and Judy Collier, both of Eolia, Carol Rayburn of Cowan, and Becky Frerichs of Nebraska; 16 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.

