America’s Test Kitchen Cast Iron Pan Pizza (Ep 2122)

By Stacey Mosteller
wskg.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHY THIS RECIPE WORKS: We started with a simple stir-together dough of bread flour, salt, yeast, and warm water; the warm water jump-started yeast activity so that the crumb was open and light. Instead of kneading the dough, we let it rest overnight in the refrigerator. During this rest, the dough’s gluten strengthened enough for the crust to support the toppings but still have a tender crumb. Baking the pie in a generously oiled cast-iron skillet “fried” the outside of the crust. We also moved the skillet to the stove for the last few minutes of cooking to crisp up the underside of the crust.

