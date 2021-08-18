America’s Test Kitchen Cast Iron Pan Pizza (Ep 2122)

Seasoned to perfection, this Homemade Marinara Sauce is a great recipe to use in all your favorite pasta dishes!. Not many people can resist a good pasta dish. But what good is pasta if you don't have a great sauce to go with it? I whipped up this Homemade Marinara Sauce to eat with my HOMEMADE TURKEY MEATBALLS. But there really is no stopping how you can serve this marinara sauce. Put it over spaghetti, in pasta casseroles and as a dipping sauce. There is no wrong way to use this at all! If you want to try a little something special for dinner tonight then ditch the canned sauce and try my Homemade Marinara Sauce Recipe!