Jacksonville, FL

Lieutenant with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department dies from COVID-19

First Coast News
First Coast News
 7 days ago

(The video above is from a previous story)

A lieutenant with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has died as a result of COVID-19, said the agency Wednesday.

Lieutenant Mario J. Moya of Rescue-42-B served JFRD for 17 years.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic Lieutenant Moya unselfishly served this community while continually exposing himself to the very virus that cost him his life," said JFRD.

The agency says he is survived by his wife Christina and children Bobby, Bella, and MJ.

"Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced soon."

Related Story: A new facility to help treat people infected with COVID-19 opened Tuesday at the Jacksonville Main Library Conference Center.

Patients enter through the doors on Main Street to receive monoclonal antibody treatment without the need for a prescription or referral, in accordance with an order from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The treatment can potentially be a lifesaver for those afflicted with COVID-19, particularly at-risk people.

