Legendary Music Executive Michael Mauldin Discusses the Importance of the Black American Music Association
The word legendary is thrown around in such a way that it sometimes cheapens the meaning because not everyone who is labeled so deserves that title. But when it comes to music executive Michael Mauldin, that title fits him perfectly. He started his illustrious career working with the soul band, Brick, which morphed into a touring business that featured acts like Sister Sledge, Cameo, and the SOS Band. Turning to Hip-Hop, he started the New York City Fresh Festival which featured burgeoning Hip-Hop acts like Whodini, Kurtis Blow, Run DMC, and the Fat Boys.www.blackenterprise.com
