Amicable as ever! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been coparenting pros since announcing their split in June 2015. The exes, who share Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, haven’t shied away from addressing their family life and close friendship. “Ben and Jen have immense love and respect for one another,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2018. “They still coparent together and that will always come first. He will always be supportive of any decision she makes and ultimately just wants her to be happy.”