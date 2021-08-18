Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Toledo area prepares for booster shot recommendation

By By Brooks Sutherland / The Blade
Posted by 
The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago

Health officials and activists are preparing to shift some of their outreach related to the coronavirus vaccine to booster shots, which are expected to become a Biden recommendation soon for most Americans.

The administration is working on developing a plan to administer a third vaccine dose to most Americans who have been fully vaccinated beginning in mid to late September, several media outlets have reported. The plan could be fully laid out as soon as this week.

In Lucas County, local organizations and health officials have been working tirelessly to promote the vaccine and improve rates of receipt, which have ebbed and flowed but remain low overall. The booster shot, once it becomes an official recommendation, will be included in outreach efforts, two pro-vaccine organizations said.

“The answer is yes,” Sean Savage, chairman of the VProject, said when asked if booster shots will become a part of the organization’s campaign. “But I still believe most of those that were vaccinated eight months ago were those that really are going to line up quickly to get the booster.”

Tina Butts, founder of The Movement, a grassroots organization in Toledo that has gone door-to-door to educate the public on the vaccine with hopes to improve the county’s rates — particularly in minority populations — said she too will promote the booster shot and has plans for outreach.

“The hospitals are crowded again, so these people are starting to be a little more receptive,” she said about the prospect of individuals getting a third shot. “We just lost some more people just this week, and people are starting to take it serious again.

“Right now everybody is just scared,” she continued. “There’s so many mixed emotions going on.”

The Biden Administration’s plan to administer a third shot is pending authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, CNN reported. Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said he’s prepared to implement and recommend third doses locally once federal and state guidance is distributed.

“We’ll have a lot of things to figure out here logistics-wise,” he said. “The good thing is we’re looking at eight months after the second dose, so that gives us a little bit of time to get people up and running. But, health-wise, I think it’s a good move if it does what it’s supposed to. That shot increases your ability to fight off the delta variant and other variants as well.”

“The effectiveness of the vaccine does wane after several months, and so they’re probably looking at that eight month time period in conjunction with what’s happening with the delta variant and the other variants they’re looking at over the coming months that could affect us as well,” he added.

In Lucas County, 49.92 percent of the population was vaccinated as of Tuesday. To reach 50 percent, roughly 600 more people would have to receive a shot. Though the number isn’t quite where officials and activists would like to see it, hitting 50 percent would still be considered an accomplishment to them.

“It’s not close to where we need to be,” Mr. Zgodzinski said. “But that magical 50 that we’re at, I think it is a milestone for us. We’re getting close to that 50 percent, and that next one, we really need to try to get to that 70 percent.”

Mr. Savage and Ms. Butts think that’s attainable. While they encounter some people during their outreach who simply don’t want to be vaccinated, they also find daily people who, for various reasons or barriers, simply haven’t gotten a shot or have only recently warmed up to the idea of receiving one. It’s those individuals they plan to target.

“I think it’s an excellent milestone,” Mr. Savage said. “And more what I’m focusing on is that the rate of vaccination has increased over the past several weeks in the community and that’s a real positive.”

Ms. Butts also sees the county’s rounding the corner toward 50 percent as a positive. But striving for 70 percent is still a goal the community must have.

“Those are people’s lives that were saved,” Ms. Butts said. “Some people choose not to get the vaccine. But there’s a lot of people left out here that don’t know how to get the resources, or the information. You have people who don’t speak English and may be scared that they’re going to get deported. So, you have a lot of challenges.”

In Wood County, 53.3 percent of the population had received at least one vaccination dose as of Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
215
Followers
415
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Vaccines
Lucas County, OH
Vaccines
Toledo, OH
Government
Toledo, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Vproject#The Movement#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas town shuts down after seeing spike in COVID cases

An entire town in Texas was forced to shut down after half of the residents tested positive for COVID-19. Iraan, the west Texas town of 1,200, has had a 42% positivity rate with 50 people being infected within a two-week span in August, according to Iraan General Hospital CEO Jason Rybolt, CNN reported.
Public HealthBismarck Tribune

North Dakota health officials urge shots before possible delta surge

North Dakota health officials say COVID-19 vaccines remain effective at preventing hospitalization and death, and they're encouraging unvaccinated residents to get shots before the highly infectious delta variant takes a toll on the state. The information and plea came at a Monday state Health Department press conference following an announcement...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
News 12

The New Normal: COVID-19 booster vaccines

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined this morning by Dr. Richard Barakat and Dr. Matthew Harris. Dr. Barakat is the physician-in-chief and director of the Northwell Cancer Institute. Dr. Harris is the medical director of Northwell's COVID-19 vaccination program.
Harnett County, NCMy Daily Record.com

Health Department offering 3rd COVID-19 Vaccine

The Harnett County Health Department announced in accordance with guidelines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that people who are immunocompromised get a third shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. The Health Department is currently making appointments for third COVID-19 vaccine for persons who are immunocompromised.
Los Angeles County, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

LA County says businesses are playing by the coronavirus rules (mostly)

Businesses checked by Los Angeles County health inspectors largely continue to be in compliance with COVID-19 health requirements, although a handful of locations — primarily gyms — were cited for violations, health officials said on Tuesday, Aug. 24. According to the county Department of Public Health, inspectors visited 1,874 businesses...
Los Angeles County, CAmynewsla.com

LA County Businesses Largely Compliant With COVID-19 Health Rules

Businesses checked by Los Angeles County health inspectors largely continue to be in compliance with COVID-19 health requirements, although a handful of locations — primarily gyms — were cited for violations, health officials said Tuesday. According to the county Department of Public Health, inspectors visited 1,874 businesses during the week...
HealthPosted by
CBS Miami

Jackson North’s Chief Medical Officer Not Surprised At Booster Shots Recommendation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In addition to those immunocompromised, top U.S. health officials say everyone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 will need a booster shot. This as the Department of Health and Human Services said current protection against hospitalizations and death could diminish. Dr. O’Neil J. Pyk, the chief medical officer at Jackson North Medical Center, said this recommendation is not a surprise. “Now that we are several months into this and we’ve had adequate time to research the patients and their response to the vaccine, we now have some better data on how long it takes for that level of protection to remain...
New Bloomfield, MOkrcgtv.com

Health officials prepare for potential vaccine booster shots

NEW BLOOMFIELD — After reports surfacing from the White House saying the Biden administration might endorse a third vaccination, health officials said they prepare for booster vaccine rollout. "The healthcare providers, like Capital Region Medical Center, St. Mary's, JCMG, and the Community Health Center are all ready to assist their...
Harrisburg, PAWFMZ-TV Online

DOH recommends immunocompromised people receive vaccine booster shot

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Department of Health announced that they've notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that immunocompromised individuals who are fully vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna are able to receive an additional dose. The notification follows recommendations announced Saturday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy