Toledo area prepares for booster shot recommendation

Health officials and activists are preparing to shift some of their outreach related to the coronavirus vaccine to booster shots, which are expected to become a Biden recommendation soon for most Americans.

The administration is working on developing a plan to administer a third vaccine dose to most Americans who have been fully vaccinated beginning in mid to late September, several media outlets have reported. The plan could be fully laid out as soon as this week.

In Lucas County, local organizations and health officials have been working tirelessly to promote the vaccine and improve rates of receipt, which have ebbed and flowed but remain low overall. The booster shot, once it becomes an official recommendation, will be included in outreach efforts, two pro-vaccine organizations said.

“The answer is yes,” Sean Savage, chairman of the VProject, said when asked if booster shots will become a part of the organization’s campaign. “But I still believe most of those that were vaccinated eight months ago were those that really are going to line up quickly to get the booster.”

Tina Butts, founder of The Movement, a grassroots organization in Toledo that has gone door-to-door to educate the public on the vaccine with hopes to improve the county’s rates — particularly in minority populations — said she too will promote the booster shot and has plans for outreach.

“The hospitals are crowded again, so these people are starting to be a little more receptive,” she said about the prospect of individuals getting a third shot. “We just lost some more people just this week, and people are starting to take it serious again.

“Right now everybody is just scared,” she continued. “There’s so many mixed emotions going on.”

The Biden Administration’s plan to administer a third shot is pending authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, CNN reported. Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said he’s prepared to implement and recommend third doses locally once federal and state guidance is distributed.

“We’ll have a lot of things to figure out here logistics-wise,” he said. “The good thing is we’re looking at eight months after the second dose, so that gives us a little bit of time to get people up and running. But, health-wise, I think it’s a good move if it does what it’s supposed to. That shot increases your ability to fight off the delta variant and other variants as well.”

“The effectiveness of the vaccine does wane after several months, and so they’re probably looking at that eight month time period in conjunction with what’s happening with the delta variant and the other variants they’re looking at over the coming months that could affect us as well,” he added.

In Lucas County, 49.92 percent of the population was vaccinated as of Tuesday. To reach 50 percent, roughly 600 more people would have to receive a shot. Though the number isn’t quite where officials and activists would like to see it, hitting 50 percent would still be considered an accomplishment to them.

“It’s not close to where we need to be,” Mr. Zgodzinski said. “But that magical 50 that we’re at, I think it is a milestone for us. We’re getting close to that 50 percent, and that next one, we really need to try to get to that 70 percent.”

Mr. Savage and Ms. Butts think that’s attainable. While they encounter some people during their outreach who simply don’t want to be vaccinated, they also find daily people who, for various reasons or barriers, simply haven’t gotten a shot or have only recently warmed up to the idea of receiving one. It’s those individuals they plan to target.

“I think it’s an excellent milestone,” Mr. Savage said. “And more what I’m focusing on is that the rate of vaccination has increased over the past several weeks in the community and that’s a real positive.”

Ms. Butts also sees the county’s rounding the corner toward 50 percent as a positive. But striving for 70 percent is still a goal the community must have.

“Those are people’s lives that were saved,” Ms. Butts said. “Some people choose not to get the vaccine. But there’s a lot of people left out here that don’t know how to get the resources, or the information. You have people who don’t speak English and may be scared that they’re going to get deported. So, you have a lot of challenges.”

In Wood County, 53.3 percent of the population had received at least one vaccination dose as of Tuesday.