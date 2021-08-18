Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

U.S. housing starts fall sharply in July

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in July, the latest indication that surging construction costs and home prices continued to constrain the housing market early in the third quarter.

Housing starts dropped 7.0% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.534 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Data for June was revised up to a rate of 1.650 million units from the previously reported 1.643 million units.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts would fall to a rate of 1.600 million units. Permits for future homebuilding rose 2.6% to a rate of 1.635 million units in July.

The report followed on the heels of a survey from the National Association of Home Builders on Tuesday showing confidence among single-family homebuilders dropped to a 13-month low in August because of higher material costs and home prices, which are cooling demand for houses.

“Clearly, the panic buying and huge price increases we saw over the past year had to come to an end, and it is doing just that,” said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economics in Holland, Pennsylvania. “It’s unclear, though, how big a slide will follow.”

Building costs remain an issue even though lumber futures have tumbled from a record high of $1,711 per thousand board feet in May, with the contract for delivery in November trading at around $483 as of Tuesday. Land and labor shortages persist.

Homebuilding has struggled to gain traction since racing to a rate of 1.739 million units in March, which was the highest level since June 2006.

Housing demand boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which fueled a migration from cities to the suburbs and other low-density areas as Americans sought spacious accommodations for home offices and schooling. The robust demand, also driven by record low mortgage rates, far outpaced supply, leading to double-digit annual growth in home prices.

But the pandemic tailwind is gradually fading as vaccinations allow companies to recall workers back to offices in city centers and schools reopen for in-person learning for the new academic year. Potential homebuyers are also balking at the high house prices.

Residential investment contracted in the second quarter after three straight quarters of double-digit growth. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Paul Simao)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

167K+
Followers
197K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Starts#Housing Market#Housing Demand#U S#The Commerce Department#Naroff Economics#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatedailyjournal.net

Sales of new homes rose 1% in July to annual rate of 708,000

WASHINGTON — Sales of new homes rose a modest 1% in July after three months of declines. The July sales increase left sales at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Sales had fallen in April, May and June. Home prices have soared over the...
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

U.K. Home Sales Declined Sharply From June to July

Fresh off a banner June, the U.K. had a comparatively quiet July, according to data released Tuesday from the U.K. government. There were 73,740 transactions logged last month across the country, a sharp decline compared to prior month, though 4.2% higher than last July. The data is seasonally adjusted to account for predictable and regular annual fluctuations in the housing market.
Real EstateThe Spokesman-Review

New home sales up in July

WASHINGTON – Sales of new homes rose a modest 1% in July after a string of declines as new home prices soar to record levels. Sales last month reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Sales had fallen in April, May and June as...
Real EstateUS News and World Report

New Home Sales Rose 1% in July as Prices Continued Upward

Sales of new homes rose 1% in July, following an unexpected drop in June, the Commerce Department reported on Tuesday. The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales was 708,000, up from a revised 701,000 in June. Economists had forecast a pace of 699,000. Prices, meanwhile, continued on an upward trend,...
Real Estaterealtor.com

New Home Sales Rebound Despite Prices Hitting Record High

The numbers: Sales of new homes in the U.S. rebounded in July after three consecutive months of declines. New-home sales increased 1% to an annual rate of 708,000, the government said Tuesday. The figure equates to how many homes would be sold over a yearlong period of time if the same number were bought in each month based on the rate of sales in July. Compared to a year ago, sales were down more than 27%.
EconomyOverton County News

State unemployment falls to 4.7% in July

Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate decreased for the second consecutive month in July, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The preliminary, seasonally adjusted rate for July 2021 is 4.7%, a drop of 0.2 of a percentage point from June’s revised rate of 4.9%. Tennessee’s...
Real Estatethehighlandsun.com

House sales fall in July as stamp duty holiday ends

The number of house and flat sales fell by nearly two-thirds last month after buyers accelerated their purchases in June to beat the end of the full stamp duty holiday, official figures showed. The provisional seasonally adjusted estimate of residential transactions in July was 73,740, or 62.8 per cent lower...
RetailStreetInsider.com

U.S. core capital goods orders flat in July; shipments increase

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods were steady in July, but an acceleration in shipments suggested business investment in equipment could offset an anticipated slowdown in consumer spending and keep the economy on a solid growth path in the third quarter. The Commerce Department said on...
Real Estatedsnews.com

‘Delta Dip’ in Mortgage Rates Drives Homebuying Power Upward

Proprietary Potential Home Sales Model for the month of July 2021 found that potential existing-home sales increased to a 6.41 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 1.3% month-over-month increase. This total represents an 82% increase from the market potential low point reached in February 1993. “The bump in housing...
Real Estatetalesbuzz.com

July home sales climb 1 percent as prices skyrocket

Sales of new homes rose a modest 1 percent in July after a string of declines as new home prices soar to record levels. Sales last month reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Sales had fallen in April, May and June as builders confronted surging lumber prices and a shortage of workers.
BusinessPosted by
Axios

A housing inventory rebound

The number of homes available for sale is rising, which is good news for prospective buyers who have been getting priced out of the market. Why it matters: Home prices finally started to pull back in July as inventories rose. Prices had been surging over the last year as low mortgage rates and the sudden desire for more space caused housing demand to outstrip new supply.
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

U.S. new home sales creep up; supply, prices remain constraints

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased in July after three straight monthly declines, but housing market momentum is slowing as surging housing prices amid tight supply sideline some first-time buyers from the market. Though the report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed a...
Energy Industrytucsonpost.com

Oil prices fall sharply in part due to spread of Delta variant

With investors selling futures in anticipation of lower global fuel demand due to a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, oil prices witnessed their biggest week of losses. Many countries are also responding to the rising COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant by adding more travel...
Real EstateDerrick

Existing home sales rose in July; median price hits new high

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose in July for the second month in a row, though they only increased modestly from a year ago, suggesting the red-hot housing market may be cooling off a little. Existing homes sales rose 2% last month from June to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate...
Real EstateTribTown.com

Existing home sales rose in July, inventory ticked higher

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose for the second consecutive month in July, though only modestly from a year ago, suggesting the red-hot housing market may be cooling a little. Existing homes sales rose 2% last month from June to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million units, the...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Existing home sales rise for second-straight month

Yet again, rising home prices had nothing on existing home sales. Sales of existing homes rose for the second consecutive month in July, according to the latest monthly report from the National Association of Realtors. Single-family homes, co-ops, condominiums and townhouses saw sales rise by 2 percent from June to a seasonally adjusted rate of about 6 million. That’s 1.5 percent higher than the same period last year.
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

Tuesday: New Home Sales, Richmond Fed Mfg

From Matthew Graham at Mortgage News Daily: Mortgage Rates Start Higher, But Improve in The Afternoon. By abstaining on Friday, the average lender was forced to adjust today's rates slightly higher to account for the bond market weakness. In other words, this morning's rates were higher than Friday morning's. As...
Real Estateatlantaagentmagazine.com

Existing-home sales rise again in July

Existing-home sales rose for the second month in a row in July, as the median price also posted a month-over-month gain, the National Association of Realtors said. Total existing-home sales, which are completed transactions including single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, rose 2% from June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million in July. Year over year, sales were up 1.5% from 5.9 million transactions in July 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy