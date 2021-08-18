Cancel
Canada's annual inflation rate in July accelerates to 3.7%, fastest since 2011

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 7 days ago

OTTAWA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s annual inflation rate accelerated to 3.7% in July, the fastest rate since 2011, up from a year-over-year increase of 3.1% in June, due to both the base-year effect and higher shelter costs, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 3.4% in July. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa and Steve Scherer; Editing by Alex Richardson)

