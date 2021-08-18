Roseville Schools Becomes Latest District To Require Students To Mask Up

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Roseville Area Schools is among the latest Twin Cities school districts to require students to wear masks when returning to classrooms this fall.

According to a statement, the district school board adopted a resolution Tuesday night requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The mandate affects students and others in early childhood programs through 12th grade.

District officials said that while they’re excited for the return of full-time classroom learning, the spread of the Delta variant prompted the change in policy, per the guidance of state health officials, doctors and the Centers for Disease Control.

“As we’ve all learned over the past year-and-a-half, changing conditions and greater understanding of the virus prompt changing guidance,” the district’s statement said. “We hope conditions will improve in the near future so masks will no longer be necessary in schools.”

Other districts in the metro requiring masks include Minneapolis, St. Paul, Edina and Eden Prairie.

