Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseville, MN

Roseville Schools Becomes Latest District To Require Students To Mask Up

By WCCO-TV Staff
Posted by 
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J5WlU_0bV75u1t00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Roseville Area Schools is among the latest Twin Cities school districts to require students to wear masks when returning to classrooms this fall.

According to a statement, the district school board adopted a resolution Tuesday night requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The mandate affects students and others in early childhood programs through 12th grade.

District officials said that while they’re excited for the return of full-time classroom learning, the spread of the Delta variant prompted the change in policy, per the guidance of state health officials, doctors and the Centers for Disease Control.

“As we’ve all learned over the past year-and-a-half, changing conditions and greater understanding of the virus prompt changing guidance,” the district’s statement said. “We hope conditions will improve in the near future so masks will no longer be necessary in schools.”

Other districts in the metro requiring masks include Minneapolis, St. Paul, Edina and Eden Prairie.

Have back-to-school questions? Share them with us at wcco.com/backtoschool .

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eden Prairie, MN
City
Roseville, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Edina, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Local
Minnesota Health
City
Bloomington, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Health
Minneapolis, MN
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abby Anderson
Person
Maka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Wcco#Roseville Area Schools#Twin Cities#The District School Board#Falcon Heights#Fire Dept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Anoka-Hennepin Schools May Require Indoor Masking When Local COVID Cases Spike

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s largest school district may require some students to wear masks when they return to class. The board of Anoka-Hennepin Schools passed a resolution Monday evening, by a vote of four to one, that will require all teachers, staff, visitors, and K-5 students to be masked at all times indoors “when the COVID-19 case levels are greater than 15 per 10,000 as communicated by the Minnesota Department of Health on the Weekly Case Rate by County of Residence data report.” If that threshold is met, sixth graders would also have to wear masks, but only indoors. The guidance...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Several Minnesota Cities Using AI Tool To Monitor Residents’ Social Media

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly 200 cities across the country, including six in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, are using a tech tool to keep an eye on what you say online. Brooklyn Park and Woodbury have contracts with the company Zencity, which, according to its website, uses artificial intelligence to aggregate social media posts and comments about things happening in the community. Matt Rabe is a community engagement officer with the Brooklyn Park Police Department who oversees the Zencity deal. “One of the things we wanted to focus on was … how can we augment our messaging to increase that trust, increase that legitimacy...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Delta Variant ‘Changing The Game’ As CDC, MDH Recommend Outdoor Masks In High Transmission Areas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, with just a couple days to go before the return of the Minnesota State Fair, the state’s health department joined the Centers for Disease Control in recommending wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in high transmission areas. According to MDH, 98% of Minnesota is in the high transmission category. “This is of course yet another indication that the highly infectious Delta variant is changing the game,” MDH infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said. “We are at a point where we have a highly infectious virus causing a lot of illness in our state.” The recommendation applies to...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Big changes are ahead for the State Fair. Many will start before you even get to the gate. Esme Murphy sorts out where you can go to get a ride to the fair and why getting through the gate may take a little more patience than usual. As vendors get ready, fair goers may want to prepare another way to get to the fairgrounds. Express Metro Transit buses that carried half a million people to the fair in 2019 are being cut from 10 locations to just three. The buses cost $5 in advance or $6 as you hop...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Is It Legal For Minnesota Businesses To Require That Workers Be Vaccinated?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, President Joe Biden is urging employers, as well as state and local leaders across the country, to require that workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. The president’s plea got us wondering: Is it legal for businesses in Minnesota to mandate that workers get vaccinated? Yes, it is. Already, the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic are requiring staff (and students) to be vaccinated. Additionally, Gov. Tim Walz is mandating that all state employees need to show proof of vaccination or undergo regular COVID-19 testing. RELATED: Downtown Minneapolis Cafe To...
Elk River, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘That Just Wasn’t The Plan’: Elk River Family Adds Quadruplets

ELK RIVER, Minn. (WCCO) — An Elk River family is celebrating a huge and rare occasion. They have four new family members all at once. Chelsey Jones had quadruplets on Aug. 17. WCCO sat down with the happy mom, who is still in shock. When Jones and her husband Reice fell in love, they knew they would love to have kids. “Yep, two, that was always kind of my plan,” Jones said. And things did go as planned at first. They had their beloved daughter Charlie, who’s now 3. “She had just turned 2 and I said, ‘OK, I think I want another one,...
Marshall, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘It Was So Painful’: Week Day’s Family Grieves For 6-Year-Old Who Died Of COVID

MARSHALL, Minn. (WCCO) — As debates over masks and vaccines mark the beginning of a new school year, one Minnesota family is opening up about their heartbreaking loss from the pandemic. Week Day, 6, died this past spring from COVID-19 complications. The Minnesota Department of Health says she is one of three children under the age of 19 to lose their life to the virus. WCCO traveled to Marshall where the girl’s family has struggled with questions and grief for months. With the help of an interpreter, He Lars, his wife Mu Mu, and little Michael shared their loss. They are Week Day’s mom,...
Hennepin County, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Despite Staffing Shortages And Surge In Patients, Twin Cities ERs Insist ‘We Are Ready’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a major slowdown, emergency departments around the Twin Cities are now seeing extremely high numbers of patients. WCCO found out what’s happening and what to know if you need to know. As of late, more people have been going in to the ER. Take Children’s Minnesota for instance. Scott Elsbernd manages patient care at the Children’s Minnesota Emergency Department. “We kind of almost overnight went from seeing around 50 to 60 kids a day to all of the sudden seeing 130, 140 kids a day,” he said. “So we’re seeing volumes that we’re accustomed to seeing what we...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

2 Construction Workers Hit By Lightning In Western Wisconsin; 1 Dead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two construction workers were struck by lightning in western Wisconsin Tuesday morning, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the two — a 60-year-old man and a 20-year-old man — were part of a crew constructing a pole shed on 390th Street in Menomonie. They were both on ladders when lightning struck just after 11 a.m., and both were knocked off. The 60-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 20-year-old was taken to the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire. The sheriff’s office said the crew had stopped working because of weather, and had resumed shortly before the lightning strike because the weather had settled.   More On WCCO.com: Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year ‘It Was So Painful’: Week Day’s Family Grieves For 6-Year-Old Who Died Of COVID Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood How Can We Save Our Lawns This Fall?
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Can You Get The Flu Shot And The COVID Vaccine?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As COVID-19 news fills headlines, there’s another vaccine we need to consider. Flu shots are already available at some pharmacies. We wanted to know: Can you get the flu shot and the COVID vaccine? And what can we expect from the upcoming flu season? Good Question. More than 3 million Minnesotans have rolled up their sleeves this year, taking a brief jab in the arm to protect themselves from COVID-19. Now, medical professionals hope those same people are willing to visit pharmacies and clinics again. If I’ve already received the COVID-19 vaccine, can I get a flu shot? “Yes, in...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID Delta Surge Puts Strain On Minnesota Hospitals: ‘Everybody’s Exhausted’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health care leaders say they’re struggling right now with the surge from the COVID-19 delta variant. As hospital beds continue to fill up, the strain on the system is affecting both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients. State data shows the surge is smaller as of yet than previous ones during the pandemic. But Kate Mudrey-Wilsman, an ICU nurse at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, says the patients she’s treating are younger than they’ve ever been — and being hospitalized for longer. She says every COVID-19 patient in her ICU is unvaccinated, except one. “It’s not anything that we can see...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 1,673 More Cases Reported As Hospitalization Rate Approaches ‘High Risk’ Threshold

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hours after the FDA granted full approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Minnesota health officials reported Monday 1,673 more cases of the virus and seven more deaths. Meanwhile, health care leaders in the state are struggling with the recent surge brought on by the Delta variant. While state data shows that the current surge is smaller than previous ones, doctors say it’s mainly impacting Minnesotans who are unvaccinated, which is roughly 40% of the state’s total population. Additionally, more younger people are needing treatment and staying in the hospital for longer periods of time. Kate Mudrey-Wilsman, an ICU nurse...
Brooklyn Park, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Lisa Jacobson Edges Out Hollies Winston By 2 Votes To Become Next Mayor Of Brooklyn Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After an incredibly tight race and a recount, Brooklyn Park officially has a new mayor. Final results for the special election show that city councilmember Lisa Jacobson has been elected mayor, defeating DFL-backed candidate Hollies Winston by just two votes. The city council signed off on the recount results Monday night after reviewing seven challenged ballots. Jacobson is slated to be sworn in next week. The special election was held in the north metro city after the former mayor, Jeffrey Lund, resigned from the position in January after being elected to the Hennepin County Board.   More On WCCO.com: Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year ‘It Was So Painful’: Week Day’s Family Grieves For 6-Year-Old Who Died Of COVID Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood How Can We Save Our Lawns This Fall?
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

2 Stabbed In St. Paul Light Rail Platform Fight Near State Capitol Building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are hospitalized with stab wounds after an altercation on a light rail train platform near the Minnesota State Capitol Building Monday. Metro Transit police say officers were called to the Capitol/Rice Street Station in St. Paul just before 7 p.m. on a report of a fight. The officers arrived to find one stabbing victim, while another victim was later found at the nearby White Castle restaurant. Police say a suspect is in custody, and both victims are expected to survive.   More On WCCO.com: Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year ‘It Was So Painful’: Week Day’s Family Grieves For 6-Year-Old Who Died Of COVID Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood How Can We Save Our Lawns This Fall?
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Hamline Church Dining Hall, Minnesota State Fair’s Oldest Food Concession, To Close Indoor Dining

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair’s oldest food concession is dialing back its menu in a big way this year. Hamline Church Dining Hall, which is in its 124th year at the Great Minnesota Get-Together, announced Monday that it will only serve ice cream via window service, and its dining room will be closed “out of an abundance of caution.” (credit: CBS) Officials say the dining hall typically serves about 20,000 meals a year, with some profits going to a charitable organization. The nonprofit Emma Norton will be the recipient again this year. Dozens of vendors and exhibitors won’t return this year due...
Montevideo, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Late Vietnam Vet Bequeaths Millions To Veterans Home In Montevideo

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. (WCCO) — A western Minnesota town will be the site of a much-needed veterans home. Groundbreaking took place in Montevideo Monday morning. The project was 14 years in the making and it took an unlikely donation to help make it happen. (credit: CBS) In the August sun, on the south side of town a crowd of mostly veterans celebrated a different kind of mission. “Our mission was to have a home in our area for the veterans. So their families didn’t have to travel long distances to come and visit,” said Marv Garbe, chair of the Veteran Home Committee. When the home opens...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Drought Causing Honey Production Decline In Minnesota, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota and Wisconsin are some of the leading honey producing states in the nation — but the extreme drought is putting honey production at risk. Eske Bennetsen, a beekeeper at River Road Honey Farm in Prescott, Wisconsin, says there are 3.6 million bees on his farm, which typically produces 85 pounds of honey per hive. But this year, the business is only seeing 50 pounds of honey per hive. Bennetsen is blaming the dry conditions. (credit: CBS) “There are a lot of wild flowers, they’re not blooming when it’s so dry. Simply, everything is dry and dead,” Bennetsen said. The summer drought...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘3-Alarm’ Fire Burns Multiple Buildings In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A large fire began in St. Paul Saturday evening near the Concordia University campus, according to the St. Paul Fire Department. SPFD Chief Mike Gaede said they received reports of a fire around 5:45 p.m. near Selby Avenue and North Albert Street. The fire burned several businesses surrounding it including an automotive salvage shop and various storage facilities. Gaede said the fire was so large it warranted a “3-alarm response.” Sky4 over the scene as firefighters continue to battle this large fire near Concordia University in St. Paul. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/7mHR9ZFK87 — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) August 22, 2021 The fire was mostly contained around 7:30 p.m., but SPFD says it will continue to water the scene throughout the night to ensure it is completely smothered. Gaede confirms that no firefighters or civilians were injured during the incident. The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Rochester’s Igor Vovkovinskiy, Tallest Man In America, Dies At 38 Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood Greenwood Wildfire Jumps Highway, Triggering More Evacuations Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year
Rochester, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Police: Isabelle Storey Found Safe, Search Cancelled

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – 11-year-old Isabelle Storey, who was reported as missing from Moorhead Police Saturday, has been found safe. Police said they located Storey around 3:00 p.m. Saturday and do not need further assistance in locating her. “We do thank the public for their assistance with locating this missing juvenile,” said the police in a recent statement. Isabelle Storey (Credit: Moorhead Police)   More On WCCO.com: Rochester’s Igor Vovkovinskiy, Tallest Man In America, Dies At 38 Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood Greenwood Wildfire Jumps Highway, Triggering More Evacuations Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Downtown Minneapolis Cafe To Require Proof Of Vaccination, Negative Test To Dine Inside

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A downtown Minneapolis cafe will be among the first in the state to require a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination in order to dine inside. The owners of Hark Cafe, located in the city’s North Loop neighborhood, say the decision wasn’t made overnight. They came to it after looking at similar moves made by restaurants in Los Angels, Chicago and New York. Hark opened late last year in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cafe caters to eaters looking for vegan and gluten-free options. Beginning Tuesday, Hark will require customers to show proof of vaccination...

Comments / 0

Community Policy