Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Toliver’s Heroics Help Sparks Win OT Thriller

WNBA.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith four seconds remaining, and the Sparks trailing 74-72, two-time WNBA champion Kristi Toliver hit a turnaround jumper as time expired to tie the game at 74-74 and send the game to overtime. Following Toliver’s buzzer beater, Los Angeles carried that momentum into overtime, as Brittney Sykes and Amanda Zahui B. exchanged buckets, assists, and defensive stops giving the Sparks the 81-77 lead. Toliver followed with a reverse layup to put the Sparks up 83-77 and LA held on 85-80 to win their 17th consecutive game at Staples Center.

sparks.wnba.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Toliver
Person
Derek Fisher
Person
Amanda Zahui B.
Person
Nia Coffey
Person
Odyssey Sims
Person
Nneka Ogwumike
Person
Brittney Sykes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#La#Staples Center#Dream All Star#Spectrum Sportsnet#Nbatv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBABleacher Report

Mavericks Hiring LA Sparks' Kristi Toliver As Assistant Coach

The Dallas Mavericks are hiring Los Angeles Sparks star Kristi Toliver as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. In addition to a prolific playing career in the WNBA, the three-time All-Star began working as an assistant with the Washington Wizards in October 2018. The Mavericks are preparing for...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry writes emotional message for Seth Curry amid family rumors

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry have always been close and amid unfortunate rumors regarding their family, their tight relationship is needed more than ever. The Golden State Warriors star greeted his younger brother on his 31st birthday, posting a sweet and heartfelt message on Instagram, including a picture of them laughing together inside a locker room.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Sonya Curry News

The basketball world is pretty stunned by Monday’s news about Steph Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya. According to TMZ Sports, Sonya Curry has filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Dell, who used to play in the NBA. Sonya and Dell Curry have been spotted in the stands at Steph’s games dating back to his Davidson days. The TV cameras always seemed to capture Sonya and Dell cheering on their son.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics eyeing 3-time NBA champion amid quiet free agency

Amid a wild NBA free agency, the Boston Celtics have been patiently picking their spots as they try to build their roster for the 2021-2022 NBA season. And, according to reports, the Celtics are on the lookout for three-time NBA champion Danny Green to add some much-needed leadership and outside shooting to help Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
NBATMZ.com

Steph Curry's Mom, Sonya, Files For Divorce From Dell

Steph Curry's parents are going their separate ways ... TMZ Sports has learned Sonya Curry has filed for divorce from Dell Curry. 55-year-old Sonya put in the paperwork back on June 14 in North Carolina ... according to court records. A court official tells us the divorce is still ongoing.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Portland Trail Blazers: 3-team trade for Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks

Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks have reportedly been made available for the right price, and the Portland Trail Blazers interest should be piqued. Both players are valuable veterans and there are probably plenty of teams preparing packages for either of them. Both are versatile defenders who can contribute in different...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat Potential Starting Lineup: They Can Surprise The East Again

The Miami Heat finally got a blockbuster deal done when they acquired 6-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry to improve their starting lineup. Miami did a fantastic job making the Finals in 2020 but were clearly lacking a third All-Star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
NBAsouthfloridareporter.com

Ranking the NBA’s 5 Most Overpaid Players Right Now

Being a top-tier NBA player can net someone deals amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars. In order to stay competitive, NBA franchises pay top dollar to enlist the services of some of the best players in the league. However, there are times when teams invest in the wrong player or at least pay a player way over what he is actually worth.
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat: Who Stands To Gain The Most With DeJon Jarreau Gone?

Louisiana State Tigers guard Javonte Smart (1) walks to the locker room for half time in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament (Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports) The Miami Heat killed the offseason. They continued to do that after the draft and even without a draft pick to their name.
BasketballWNBA.com

WNBA Becomes First Women’s Professional Sports League On Buzzer

WNBA BECOMES FIRST WOMEN’S PROFESSIONAL SPORTS LEAGUE ON BUZZER. NEW YORK, August 19, 2021 — Buzzer, the new mobile platform for personalization and discovery of live sports, today announced a new agreement with the WNBA to distribute live game content, making the WNBA the first women’s professional sports league to be offered on the platform. Beginning August 25, Buzzer will provide frictionless access to WNBA League Pass, the WNBA’s premium live out-of-market game subscription service, allowing mobile-first fans to seamlessly discover and access live games through customized and curated alerts, building upon Buzzer’s goal to meet the needs and expansive interests of sports fans.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

John Wall makes Washington return, but not for the Wizards

Superstar John Wall returns to the city that drafted him, not for the Washington Wizards but for the Washington Mystics of the WNBA. The former Wizard was seen spotted courtside supporting Elena Delle Donne and the Mystics in their game against the Los Angeles Sparks. Wall was drafted by the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy