Toliver’s Heroics Help Sparks Win OT Thriller
With four seconds remaining, and the Sparks trailing 74-72, two-time WNBA champion Kristi Toliver hit a turnaround jumper as time expired to tie the game at 74-74 and send the game to overtime. Following Toliver’s buzzer beater, Los Angeles carried that momentum into overtime, as Brittney Sykes and Amanda Zahui B. exchanged buckets, assists, and defensive stops giving the Sparks the 81-77 lead. Toliver followed with a reverse layup to put the Sparks up 83-77 and LA held on 85-80 to win their 17th consecutive game at Staples Center.sparks.wnba.com
