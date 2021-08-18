What is a 360 camera and how do you use them?
A 360 camera is a device with 180-degree forward- and rear-facing lenses that captures everything around itself at once. In a stills photography application, you can use it to shoot everything that can be seen from a particular point, and then either select in post-processing what part of the whole image you want your viewer to see, or – provided their browser or app supports the camera – they can select what they look at.www.digitalcameraworld.com
Comments / 0