What is a 360 camera and how do you use them?

By Jon Adams
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 7 days ago
A 360 camera is a device with 180-degree forward- and rear-facing lenses that captures everything around itself at once. In a stills photography application, you can use it to shoot everything that can be seen from a particular point, and then either select in post-processing what part of the whole image you want your viewer to see, or – provided their browser or app supports the camera – they can select what they look at.

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

