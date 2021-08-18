Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Fact Check: Kabul Airport Chaos Video Is Actually From Texas, Not Afghanistan

By Jacob Jarvis
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago

Footage of horrifying scenes of people attempting to flee Kabul has spread online since the Taliban entered the city.

The Claim

Twitter users have shared a clip that they suggested was from Afghanistan and showed people running through Kabul airport.

The account @uajalsingh tweeted the clip along with the message: "Where is the UN. The superpowers. Why aren't all nations coming together to help them. This is so sad."

They used the hashtag "#kabulairport" in the post.

Another Twitter account—@Conflict_Zones—also shared the video alongside the caption: "Surreal footage from Kabul airport as soon as it opened this morning - Afghanistan"

The first video post mentioned had more than 85,000 views at the time of writing, while the latter had more than 33,000.

The Facts

There were scenes of chaos from people attempting to leave Afghanistan.

Shocking even footage captured people falling from an ascending plane that they had clung onto during its takeoff in a desperate attempt to flee the nation.

However, the footage in the claim section above is not from Kabul. Instead, it is from Arlington, Texas, in 2019.

The video shows people running into the AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, an American football team.

The clip was originally shared on Twitter by Jon Machota, who covers the Dallas Cowboys for The Athletic, on January 5, 2019.

It showed fans entering the stadium for a game between the Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks.

That tweet was later retweeted by Sports Illustrated, which wrote: "AT&T stadium looks like Black Friday before the internet existed."

The footage has been viewed more than 11 million times.

It is not the first video shared online where the footage has been taken out of context and falsely said to be from Kabul.

For example, footage purportedly of citizens welcoming the Taliban into the capital city was not actually from there, as Newsweek previously reported . The clip was from Kandahar, the city from which the Taliban was born.

Evacuations from Afghanistan are ongoing and the U.S. administration is facing questions over the Taliban's rapid recapture of the country .

President Joe Biden had set an August 31 withdrawal deadline for American forces and his administration had underestimated the speed with which the Taliban would take control again.

The Ruling

False.

FACT CHECK BY NEWSWEEK

The video in question is not from Kabul as it is claimed.

It originally spread online in 2019 and is from the AT&T stadium in Arlington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CdQ5a_0bV75UH700

Comments / 316

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
541K+
Followers
56K+
Post
593M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Arlington, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#At T Stadium#Taliban#Un#Un#Twitter#American#Cowboys#The Seattle Seahawks#Sports Illustrated#At T Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
WorldPosted by
The Week

The horrific scene at Kabul's airport, in 14 photos and videos

Chaos and disorder erupted at Kabul's international airport Monday morning, as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country and escape a Taliban takeover. At least seven individuals died in the mayhem, including some who clung to and then fell from a departing American military jet, reports The Associated Press.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Heartbreaking footage shows toddler being passed through a crowd to American soldiers at Kabul airport amid chaotic scenes

Harrowing footage shows a toddler being passed through a crowd to an American soldier behind a wall amid chaotic scenes at Kabul airport. Thousands of Afghans have amassed outside the airport and attempted to board evacuation flights since the Taliban seized control on Sunday, as other videos emerged of parents handing their children to military staff in the hope of getting them on evacuation flights.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Taliban parade two men through streets with blackened faces and nooses around necks

Sickening images show two men being paraded through an Afghanistan street with their faces tarred black — and being pulled by nooses around their necks. “Taliban accused these men of theft, their faces were colored with black color — to embarrass them,” tweeted Bilal Sarwary, one of Afghanistan’s leading journalists, who said he was sent the images late last week.
Foreign PolicyAOL Corp

Progressive lawmakers, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, have largely stayed quiet as Afghanistan descends into chaos

Since the Taliban captured Kabul, Democrats and the GOP have attacked the US Afghanistan withdrawal. But prominent progressive lawmakers avoided criticizing President Joe Biden this week. The crisis in Afghanistan could pose a test for the Democratic Party in the 2022 midterm elections. See more stories on Insider's business page.

Comments / 316

Community Policy