Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Confirms Ilja Dragunov’s TakeOver Status After Stitches Needed To Close Cut

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIlja Dragunov needed several stitches to close a cut above his right eye after last night’s Takeover 36 go-home edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Last night’s show saw Dragunov answer the Open Challenge issued by The Diamond Mine. He went on to defeat Roderick Strong in the opening match. Strong was scheduled to challenge NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida, but it was announced that Kushida was unable to compete as he was not medically cleared. Dragunov fought Strong in a back & forth match, but suffered a cut shortly after the half-way point. Dragunov began to bleed heavily from above his eye, which left a significant amount of blood on Strong’s back at one point. Dragunov finished the match with a crimson mask, and finished Strong off with the Torpedo Moscow. After the match, Dragunov called NXT UK Champion WALTER to the ring but he never came out, later noting in a backstage promo that tonight was not about he and Dragunov, but Imperium as they challenged NXT Tag Team Champions MSK. Dragunov later came out during the match between MSK and Imperium, with a bandage on his head. WALTER had tried to interfere on behalf of Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner, but back-fired and MSK retained. Dragunov attacked WALTER at ringside, but was laid out. WALTER ended up taking out MSK and Dragunov before Imperium posed over Dragunov in the middle of the ring to end the segment.

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilja Dragunov
Person
Marcel Barthel
Person
Triple H
Person
Roderick Strong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxt Takeover#Combat#The Usa Network#The Diamond Mine#The Torpedo Moscow#Nxt Uk Champion Walter#Unbesiegbar Zar#Malcolmvelli#Msk Walteraut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bombshell Medical News Revealed

It was recently revealed that ‘The Boss’ Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were pulled from multiple house shows over this past weekend due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’. This caused some confusion since WWE were still promoting the highly-hyped encounter between Banks and Belair despite this unheard of development. Sasha Banks’s bold message to John Cena recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Star Suddenly Leaves For AEW

According to multiple sources, former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole’s future will be elsewhere in the landscape of professional wrestling as tonight was allegedly his final night in Vince McMahon’s WWE and on the WWE NXT brand, with rumors he’s headed to AEW. Vince McMahon ‘sabotaged’ a match for this...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Star ‘Humiliates’ Brock Lesnar After SummerSlam

UFC legend Chael Sonnen mocked Brock Lesnar’s WWE SummerSlam return in two tweets, saying he looks like a girl pony doll. Brock Lesnar and The Rock are currently WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently made his return to the Battleground podcast and reflected on his upcoming huge SummerSlam showdown with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. ‘The All Mighty’ also went on to speak about Brock Lesnar and possibly doing another MMA fight.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon ‘Terrified’ By Male WWE Star

Stephanie McMahon loves to remind the WWE universe about her friendly relationship[s] to some of the WWE’s most iconic and legendary names. Stephanie McMahon would be the first person to tell you growing up that she was very friendly, for example, to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Stephanie McMahon was recently ‘humiliated’ by Vince backstage.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Calls Out ‘Unprofessional’ Top Star

Brock Lesnar is officially back in WWE and the world has rejoiced in hopes that he pumps some life back into the WWE product. Since Brock is back, that means that he also takes a high throne in the locker room as Brock is part of the top of the food chain. Brock Lesnar doesn’t bow down to anyone and he surely does not let his opinions stay to himself especially when it comes to others….Triple H Blamed For Surprising WWE Firings.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Sad Rumor Stuns AEW Fans

Bray Wyatt is an enigma. Not only are Bray’s promos some of the best that the world of wrestling has ever seen, but also his character development for himself is just other worldly. It’s really no wonder why fans are chomping at the bit to see Bray Wyatt again in wrestling. As many originally thought, the WWE release would be one big joke. As time goes on, we realize that it does seem more real with each day. Now, many want Bray in AEW. Will this really be happening either? WWE Top Star Suddenly Leaves For AEW.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Backstage Details On Why Sasha Banks Was Pulled From SummerSlam

On Saturday night Bianca Belair walked to the ring expecting to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks at SummerSlam, but that’s not what happened. It was announced that Sasha Banks would not be competing, and that Carmella would be her replacement. Becky Lynch then made her surprise return,...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch Huge Las Vegas Rumor Leaks

Becky Lynch is still one of the most popular female WWE Superstars in recent memory. The Man’s meteoric rise to Superstardom back in 2018 is well documented. It propelled her career to the absolute top, which culminated in her winning both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 35, defeating both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of the Show of Shows. She is also engaged to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and the two welcomed their baby girl Roux in December of last year. Becky Lynch’s WWE SummerSlam return plans possibly leaked as well.
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Kyle Anderson, world champion darts player, dead at 33

Kyle Anderson, a world champion darts player from Australia, has died, the Professional Darts Corporation said Monday. He was 33. Anderson competed in the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) from 2012 to 2021 and in the British Darts Organization from 2006 to 2012. He was also the 2017 Auckland Darts Masters champion.
WWE411mania.com

Update on Sasha Banks’ Status After Missing WWE SummerSlam

Sasha Banks did not compete at last night’s WWE SummerSlam as planned, and a new report has an update on her status. As was reported last night, Banks was announced just before her scheduled match with Bianca Belair that Banks would not be appearing and Belair eventually faced Lynch in a quick losing effort.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On John Cena’s WWE Status And Future

John Cena is reportedly done with WWE for the time being. The Summer of Cena came to an end with Saturday’s loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam. As noted at this link, Cena also worked the post-show segment as he was destroyed by Brock Lesnar.
WWEringsidenews.com

Big News For Reggie’s Status With WWE

Reginald started out on WWE television as Carmella’s Sommelier, but he was soon axed from that job. Then he was paired up with Nia Jax and Shanya Baszler for a bit. It didn’t take him very long to find a new place on the WWE roster after they kicked him to the curb either. Now he is WWE 24/7 and receiving quite a spotlight in the process.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

John Cena Confirms He’s Done With WWE For Now

Previously the staff here at eWN reported that John Cena’s time in WWE was coming to an end for now. Early this morning, Cena took to social media to confirm his hiatus due to other commitments. You can view the post below:. As of this writing, Cena is only scheduled...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE NXT TakeOver 36 full live results and highlights

Check out the official results and highlights from NXT TakeOver 36. On Sunday, a full 24 hours removed from an eventful SummerSlam, NXT TakeOver 36 takes place live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Fla. The card has all the makings of being one of the best in WWE this year.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

The Rock WWE SummerSlam Status Leaks

The wrestler-turned-actor The Rock was rumored to make an appearance at WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. He recently took to her Instagram account and posted a video clip that showed he is home, so he won’t be at SummerSlam. “Hey you guys know where I can find The Rock? Love pullin’ up...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Lee & Adam Cole Bombshell Revealed

The former WWE star AJ Lee has been away from pro-wrestling for a long time now. His husband, CM Punk recently made a debut for AEW and the former WWE Divas Champion could also be following him to AEW. She was last seen in action on the March 30, 2015 episode of WWE RAW where she teamed up with Naomi & Paige to defeat The Bella Twins & Natalya in a six-woman tag match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Star ‘Goes Broke’ Gambling In Las Vegas

WWE star Baron Corbin has portrayed a gimmick where he is failing to meet the ends of life as he is going through financial crisis. He recently posted a video of himself turning his fortunes around in Las Vegas. Corbin is currently desperate for money.He has now seemingly seen his newfound luck run out in a new video from WWE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy