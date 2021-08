When it comes to drift cars, there’s one engine that stands head and shoulders above the rest — the almighty Toyota 2JZ. The turbocharged straight-six engine that powered the Mk4 Toyota Surpra is still among the most popular engines to stuff into drift cars and race cars. Reason being is that it can pump out 1,000 horsepower with relative ease, while maintaining its reliability. Few engines on earth can match the 2JZ for tune-ability and durability. However, there’s one new engine that just might be able to hang with Toyota’s legendary engine — the BMW S58.