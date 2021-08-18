Cancel
Marina, CA

A rear-end crash killed a woman on Blanco Road and Davis Road (Marina, CA)

Nationwide Report
 7 days ago

A rear-end crash killed a woman on Blanco Road and Davis Road (Marina, CA)

On Monday morning, a woman lost her life in a rear-end crash on Blanco Road and Davis Road.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident happened on eastbound Blanco Road, west of Davis Road at around 6:15 a.m. The preliminary reports suggested that the incident took place when a 2021 Dodge Ram 5500 stopped. The driver had a turn signal on to turn into an agricultural field.

As the vehicle pulled over, a 2002 Hyundai going in the same direction failed to slow down in time and struck the Dodge Ram from behind. The female passenger in the Hyundai died of her injuries at the scene. She was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. Officials will release the identity of the deceased after notifying the next of kin.

The crash remains under active review.

August 18, 2021

August 18, 2021

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

