Arccos Golf Teams Up With Samsung For The New Galaxy Watch 4 Series

golfbusinessnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArccos – the pioneer of big data and artificial intelligence for golf – today announced it has teamed up with Samsung to launch the Arccos Caddie app for the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, leveraging the Wear OS Powered by Samsung platform built jointly with Google to benefit golfers around the world.

