Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Cleaner fish course launches in October

thefishsite.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin the aquaculture sector cleaner fish have become an established technique to control sea lice numbers. Several companies have reported good results with using wrasse or lumpfish alone, while combining the use of the two species was underlined at the SAIC International Wrasse Conference, in May 2021. The conference also...

thefishsite.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleaner Fish#Fish Stocking#Lice#Economics#Ardtoe#Marine Harvest#Fai Academy#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Agriculturethefishsite.com

Trio to launch new app for Asian aqua farmers

The trio’s AI-driven solution will include a mobile app that is powered by the SAS Viya platform, enabling farmers to gain insights into critical parameters in aquaculture, such as water quality, feed management and animal health through real-time data analytics technology. The application is specifically designed for farmers in Asia...
EconomyHouston Chronicle

American Welding Society Launches New Online Sales Training Course

MIAMI (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. As the world of welding, manufacturing, and fabrication continues to evolve and become more competitive, the success of any organization often hinges on the strength of its salesforce. As part of a continuing effort to create resources and training opportunities for our industry, the American Welding Society (AWS) is proud to announce the release of “Solution Selling for Welding,” an online course designed to help develop highly knowledgeable and effective sales personnel. Created in tandem with welding industry experts with decades of sales and engineering experience, this course focuses on two key aspects: foundational welding concepts and the “solution selling” methodology. Collectively, this provides welding salespeople with a strong, well-rounded foundation of technical knowledge and helps them incorporate a sales approach centered around solving problems and adding value.
Economytheloadstar.com

BIFA launches online training course to prepare for change from CHIEF to CDS

The British International Freight Association (BIFA) has launched an online training course to help prepare members and others to operate HM Revenue and Customs’ (HMRC) Customs Declaration Service (CDS). CDS will replace CHIEF in a phased transition, ending in April 2023. The training course will provide hands-on tuition, practical exercises...
Agriculturethefishsite.com

Pure Salmon to establish Abu Dhabi HQ

Pure Salmon, which has plans to produce salmon in land-based RAS facilities in Poland, Japan, USA and France, has decided to establish its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. A partnership between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Pure Salmon will see the latter receive financial and non-financial incentives to ramp up the country’s sustainable food production. The company’s Abu Dhabi headquarters will manage all its production and try to steer it towards its ultimate goal of producing 260,000 tonnes of salmon per year. In addition, the agreement will see Pure Salmon establish local academic collaborations in order to boost the country's wider aquaculture expertise.
Agriculturethefishsite.com

Land-based shrimp farm scores ASC first

The company, which was founded in 2008, has the capacity to produce up to 70 tonnes of white shrimp (Litopenaeus vannamei) a year, in a proprietary “microbial production system”, which is emission-free, circular and completely recycles its water usage. Located in Medina del Campo, near Valladolid, it has raised over €14 million to date and established a fully vertically integrated production processes, from hatchery to packaging.
Computersxda-developers

JetBrains launches Kotlin Basics, a free starter course on Kotlin

Back in 2019, JetBrains launched its Academy program. Academy lets anyone who wants to learn a language do so through guided lessons and projects, with integrations in JetBrains’ IDEs. For instance, JetBrains advertises lessons in over 400 topics related to Java programming. In general, full JetBrains Academy courses cost money, while courses in beta are free. Today, however, JetBrains is launching Kotlin Basics.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
EntertainmentPosted by
Indy100

Dairy Queen so desperate for employees they’re offering $2,400 to new hires - but people are skeptical

In an attempt to draw in new employees, businesses across the U.S. are offering incentives to fight against the shortage of workers. In a TikTok that has racked up half a million views, @randa_lauryn’s viral clip shows an American fast-food chain advertising a substantial bonus – simply for signing up. The Dairy Queen sign claims to offer $2,400 to new starters. ‘Now hiring – $2400 sign-up bonus’, the ad read. Naturally, fellow TikTokers were sceptical about the offer and took to the comments to share their confusion and theories. There were many doubts about the chances of receiving the...
AnimalsCNET

Police raid unearths prehistoric flying reptile in remarkable condition

A fossil discovered during a police raid in Brazil has turned out to be one of the best-preserved flying reptiles found yet, researchers say. The remains belong to a tapejarid, a toothless pterosaur from the early Cretaceous period known for its huge cranial crest composed partly of bone and partly of soft tissue. Skulls and partial skeletons of Brazilian tapejarids have turned up before, but this fossil was found with more than 90% of its skeleton intact, along with some soft tissue in place around the bones.
AgricultureNewswise

Creating Valid and Transparent Carbon Markets

Newswise — August 23, 2021 - You may have heard the term “carbon sequestration.” In its basic terms, it refers to keeping and returning carbon to the soil. Since carbon is an element, how and why should this be done?. One main reason is carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas,...
Agriculturereadwrite.com

How IoT is Evolving Agriculture

In agriculture, like in other industries, the Internet of Things promises formerly unattainable efficiency, resource and expense savings, automation, and data-driven operations. However, the combination of IoT and Agriculture is really very beneficial. These advantages aren’t enhancements; they’re remedies for a whole industry grappling with a slew of serious issues.
Agriculturewnax.com

Soil Health Group Advises Growers To Keep Residue On Their Fields

Keeping soils healthy during drought can be a challenge and the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition says its critical that residue remain on the field if its left behind following harvest of the cash crop. Coalition Coordinator Cindy Zenk says residue needs to be left on to protect the soil.
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Berenberg to fund Elgin Energy solar projects in UK and Ireland

German private bank Berenberg has signed an agreement with solar and storage developer Elgin Energy to fund the late-stage development of Elgin Energy’s 1.36GWp solar project pipeline in the UK and Ireland. Berenberg will provide the funding through its Berenberg Green Energy Junior Debt Fund III to around 50 of...
Economyyicaiglobal.com

Lujiazui Financial City Launches Courses on Carbon-Related ESG Investment

(Yicai Global) Aug. 24 -- Lujiazui Financial City’s Green Finance Development Committee and Xinhua Finance have jointly released a course on environmental, social and governance investment related to achieving the goal of peak carbon dioxide emissions and carbon neutrality. “Explore International Practice for Carbon-Related Environmental, Social, and Governance Investment” will...
Trafficthewestsidegazette.com

ADB Loans Indian Silicon Valley $500 Million To Expand Mass-Transit System

NEW DELHI — The central government on Aug. 23 was granted a massive $500 million (INR 37 billion) loan by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to expand the metro rail network in Bengaluru with the construction of two new metro lines totaling 56 kilometers (35 miles) in length, according to a Finance Ministry release.
Agriculturethefishsite.com

Strengthening Europe's seaweed farming sector

Results from an innovative European seaweed research project have laid the foundations to strengthen Europe's seaweed cultivation and biorefining industry. Funded by the EU Horizon 2020 program, GENIALG has developed innovative solutions to help production of seaweed biomass in Europe to become more economically and environmentally sustainable. “GENIALG has approached...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

TGS, Magseis Fairfield to trial CCS surveying off Norway

The pair will shoot a high-resolution 3D seismic survey at the project site. Global energy data provider TGS has teamed up with Norwegian surveying firm Magseis Fairfield to test the use of surveying technology for carbon capture and storage (CCS) off Norway, the companies said on August 24. The pair...

Comments / 0

Community Policy