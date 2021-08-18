Cleaner fish course launches in October

MIAMI (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. As the world of welding, manufacturing, and fabrication continues to evolve and become more competitive, the success of any organization often hinges on the strength of its salesforce. As part of a continuing effort to create resources and training opportunities for our industry, the American Welding Society (AWS) is proud to announce the release of “Solution Selling for Welding,” an online course designed to help develop highly knowledgeable and effective sales personnel. Created in tandem with welding industry experts with decades of sales and engineering experience, this course focuses on two key aspects: foundational welding concepts and the “solution selling” methodology. Collectively, this provides welding salespeople with a strong, well-rounded foundation of technical knowledge and helps them incorporate a sales approach centered around solving problems and adding value.