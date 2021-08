Genshin Impact is easily one of the most popular free-to-play gacha games available right now, thanks to the consistent free updates that MiHoYo has been pushing out for it. The latest content update adds the Inazuma region, which continues the main story and gives players a whole new continent to explore, along with new characters to meet and play around with. And of course, there are even more materials and resources to grind for. Here’s how to get and use Electro Sigils in Genshin Impact.