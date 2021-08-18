Cancel
Tupelo, MS

Spring Hill is Tupelo's oldest Black church

By GINNA PARSONS Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 7 days ago
Editor’s Note: Churches with History is an ongoing series about some of Northeast Mississippi’s most storied houses of worship. To suggest a church, contact news editor Adam Armour at adam.armour@journalinc.com.

TUPELO • Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church on North Green Street is the oldest Black congregation in Tupelo.

The church, originally called the Colored Baptist Church, is believed to have been organized sometime in the 1860s, according to a history of the church written on its 115th anniversary in 2002.

In 1887, for the sum of $20, the deacons of the church purchased one acre of land from Mrs. Jane Calhoun and built a wooden structure on North Green Street. A storm destroyed that church, and a second plank building was erected.

In 1918 or 1919, the congregation of the church, now calling itself Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church, tore down the wooden church and began construction of a Gothic-Revival-style building. In 1921, the congregation moved into the red brick church, with two stories above a raised basement.

The 1921 structure, which still stands today, is one of the oldest surviving church buildings in Tupelo, many of which were leveled during the devastating tornado of 1936. Spring Hill is also the mother church of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, New Providence Missionary Baptist Church and Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.

Carolyn Wise Long's grandfather, C.W. Wise, was a long-time pastor at Spring Hill. He relocated the family to Tupelo in 1948 when he took the preaching job and stayed there until the mid-1960s.

"I was 8 years old when we came here," said Long, 81. "I've been a member on and off all my life. I moved off to go to college, and then to South Florida. I came back to Tupelo in 1966, and I came back to Spring Hill. I wouldn't have thought of going anywhere else."

During the Civil Rights era, the church opened its doors for meetings of the United League, Freedom Marchers, NAACP, Council of Federated Organizations, and area citizens. Civil Rights marches in 1976 and 1979 began at the church and ended in downtown Tupelo.

"When segregation ended, the old church was a meeting hub for the transition to integration," said Phyllis Sims, a lifelong member of the church. "Back in the day, Spring Hill was 'the' church. We were very traditional."

Sometime around 2005, some members of the church decided they wanted a new, updated building, Sims said.

"The pastor at the time went along with it, as did a majority of the members," Sims said.

In a letter sent to church leaders in March 2005, Pat Falkner, then the head of the Tupelo Planning and Development Department, approved an application to build a new church with the condition that they not demolish the old one.

"Some of the members wanted the original church torn down, but the community got involved and wanted the original church preserved for historic reasons," Sims said.

So the congregation built a new building right next door to the 1921 structure. This church, completed in 2006, has a bigger sanctuary with an audio and video balcony, six Sunday school classrooms, a pastor's study, choir room, lounge area, fellowship hall and kitchen.

Spring Hill is currently without a pastor, Sims said. A transitional minister, Larry Shannon, is helping the church in the interim as the congregation begins a search.

Sims said the church has between 250 and 300 members, but the number of attendees at the 11 a.m. Sunday service has hovered around 35 to 40 since the COVID-19 pandemic started in the spring of 2020.

"The atmosphere of the church is what makes it special," Sims said. "It's a welcome feeling. Whole families worship here. This church is the only church I know."

