Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Madden NFL 22: Throwin’ Dots Achievement Guide

By Gavin Burtt
Twinfinite
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Throwin’ Dots” achievement in Madden NFL 22 requires you to throw a touchdown pass using the “low throw” mechanic. This is one of the easiest achievements in the latest edition of Madden, but there are a few tips that can help make it even easier, and we’ve got them all laid out in this guide. Players on the newest generation will be rewarded with 40 Gamerscore, while Xbox One players will actually earn 50G, a circumstance of the One edition having three less achievements. Two methods will be discussed in this guide, one that requires two controllers or players, and another that requires just one.

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Atlanta Falcons#Ea Sports#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLaudacy.com

Cowboys find a quarterback (and lose one): Fish Report

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) - 105.3 The Fan's Mike Fisher discusses the latest with the battle for the Cowboys' backup quarterback job. Garrett Gilbert was so-so on Saturday vs the Texans, while Cooper Rush took a step forward. Listen to the latest from Fish in the video above.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Raiders drop former Alabama back in early cuts

NFL teams waived five players from Alabama high schools and colleges on Monday with a roster deadline ahead at 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday. · Los Angeles Rams kicker Austin MacGinnis (Prattville), who spent last season on the team’s practice squad. In Los Angeles’ 13-6 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, MacGinnis hit the left upright on a 40-yard field-goal attempt, his only kick of the game. Before joining the Rams, MacGinnis kicked for the Memphis Express of the Alliance for American Football in 2019 and the Dallas Renegades of the XFL in 2020.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Released A Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

With roster cuts due this Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs have made a tough decision regarding wide receiver Antonio Callaway. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have waived Callaway. This is yet another setback for Callaway, who has missed time over the past week because of a bone bruise.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Reveals What He Bought With Signing Bonus

Prescott revealed on Sunday night that he celebrated his rookie deal by getting some gas for his car and a snack or two. That appears modest compared to how he celebrated his latest extension. The Cowboys quarterback bought a Ferrari. “Probably dinner for the whole family and friends when they...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

The New England Patriots’ starting quarterback competition just added an interesting wrinkle. New England announced on Monday morning that veteran quarterback Cam Newton will be out until Thursday. Newton, the team’s starting quarterback last year, was not seen at practice on Monday morning. And now we know why. Newton traveled...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Carson Wentz Injury News

The Colts are in need of desperate help at the quarterback position following Carson Wentz‘s unexpected injury. The former Eagles quarterback suffered a foot injury in training camp earlier this week. It’s plausible he could miss as many as three weeks. The Colts, as a result, are now in a world of hurt at the quarterback position.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Colts get shocking news on Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts have been scrambling and hoping that Carson Wentz could return in time for their regular-season opener after he underwent surgery. Well, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Wentz is slated to participate in practices this week, starting on Monday. This is a huge development for the...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers under fire again for allegedly throwing teammates under the bus

The entire drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers won’t die down anytime soon. And we’re all for it. Right?. Rodgers may have inadvertently brought himself another wild controversy after his recent comment on the release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow. The star quarterback called Kumerow the Packers’ second-best WR. In an interview with ESPN, Rodgers voiced out his absolute disgust.
Alabama StateTideSports.com

Rant or not, Nick Saban knows rat poison when he sees it, and the Alabama football coach is always on guard | Hurt

Sometimes you have to wait for a storm to pass, check around for damage and then carry on. Nick Saban certainly stormed after Saturday’s Alabama football scrimmage when he was asked about Crimson Tide tight end Jahleel Billingsley. Some characterized the coach’s response as a “rant,” because the words “Saban rant” do attract online traffic. It didn’t really qualify as a rant, an opinion which I am allowed. After all, I asked the question and therefore get to vote, even in a non-democracy, as to whether I was ranted at or not.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bears should fire Matt Nagy on the spot and hire Brian Daboll

The Chicago Bears need to replace Matt Nagy as head coach with Brian Daboll immediately. We have seen enough. The Chicago Bears organization must do what is necessary and replace Matt Nagy with Brian Daboll as their head coach yesterday. Nobody is benefitting more from the Mitchell Trubisky spite game...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.

Comments / 0

Community Policy