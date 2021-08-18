Madden NFL 22: Throwin’ Dots Achievement Guide

The “Throwin’ Dots” achievement in Madden NFL 22 requires you to throw a touchdown pass using the “low throw” mechanic. This is one of the easiest achievements in the latest edition of Madden, but there are a few tips that can help make it even easier, and we’ve got them all laid out in this guide. Players on the newest generation will be rewarded with 40 Gamerscore, while Xbox One players will actually earn 50G, a circumstance of the One edition having three less achievements. Two methods will be discussed in this guide, one that requires two controllers or players, and another that requires just one.