Madden NFL 22: Primetime Achievement Guide

Madden NFL 22’s “Primetime” achievement requires you to gain over 50 total yards while using Celebration Loco over the course of a single game. In other words, you’ll need to cover half the field while doing Deion “Primetime” Sanders’ high-step celebration. Doing this will net you 40 Gamerscore on the Series X|S version of the game, or 50 Gamerscore on the Xbox One, and it’s a very easy one to unlock if you follow this guide. Two methods will be explained, one of which requires two controllers, and the other requires just one.