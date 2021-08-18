Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Podcast | Exploring Ransomware Trends Across K-12 & School Cybersecurity Needs

By Jake Kasowski
securityboulevard.com
 7 days ago

Episode 17: Exploring Ransomware Trends Across K-12 & School Cybersecurity Needs. K-12 school districts are now kicking off the 2021-22 school year, depending on which part of the country you live in. Following a summer full of high-profile ransomware incidents, ransomware is at the top of the K-12 cybersecurity priority list. District IT teams are hard at work to ensure they’re protected against a potential attack.

securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Security Systems#Ransomware#Managedmethods#Cto#Cbrs#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
Educationsecuritymagazine.com

Artificial intelligence provides hope for hardening K-12 schools

The tragic school shootings of recent years have led to a great deal of discussion around “hardening” K-12 schools to gun violence. And, the concept of “hardening” usually conjures visions of metal detectors, armed guards, active shooter drills and any number of bullet-proof products, from windows to white boards. Truly...
Educationredlakenationnews.com

Key Messages: K-12 Statewide, In-School Testing

• In-person learning is critical to a child’s well-being and academic success. COVID-19 testing will play a critical role in a schools’ ability to keep Minnesota’s kids in their classrooms. • To help keep students in school, Minnesota is providing free, in-school screening testing options for public school districts, charter...
Pittsburgh, PAkidsburgh.org

Pitt report: K-12 schools need to change for success in post-pandemic world

Photo by Aimee Obidzinski/University of Pittsburgh. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated many existing societal problems, and issues in Pennsylvania’s K-12 education systems were far from immune, a new report (PDF) from Pitt’s Institute of Politics has found. The University of Pittsburgh’s Institute of Politics (IOP) investigated the types of public policy,...
Politicssecurityboulevard.com

US CSIAC: Cyber Resilient Weapon Systems Body of Knowledge (CRWS-BoK)

Published today (2021/08/20) via the United States Cybersecurity and Information Systems, Information Analysis Center:. ‘In this webinar, Mr. Burhan Adam, Resilient Systems Director for Policy, Guidance, and Standards, Angela Lungu, and Madison Rudy, Support to Director, Resilient Systems Policy, Standards, and Guidance, Office of Strategic Technology Protection and Exploitation (STP&E), Office of the Under Secretary for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E), will discuss the cyber resilient weapon systems body of knowledge portal (CRWS-BoK) and provide an overview of its capabilities and key features. The CRWS-BoK is designed to provide users by providing up-to-date, publicly accessible CRWS resources directly accessible to users via a web browser. CRWS-BoK also provides a user-friendly, searchable interface and opportunities to provide direct feedback to RS.’
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Using Threat Modeling to Boost Your Incident Response Strategy

Threat modeling is increasing in importance as a way to plan security in advance. Instead of merely reacting to threats and incidents, an organization can identify and evaluate its security posture, relevant threats, and gaps in defenses that may allow attacks to succeed. Threat modeling has a two-way relationship with...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

HYCU Tool Assesses Ransomware Recovery Ability

HYCU, a provider of a backup and recovery platform, today made available an open source tool that enables organizations to assess their ability to recover from a ransomware attack. Simon Taylor, HYCU CEO, said R-Score is a public service offered by HYCU that enables organizations to score an organization’s ransomware...
Baton Rouge, LAbrproud.com

LDH reports COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- The Louisiana Department of Health is tracking the COVID-19 cases among students and staff from K-12 grades. The following numbers are cases reported from Aug. 9-15: PARISHFACULTY/STAFF/VOLUNTEERSTUDENTS. EAST BATON ROUGE17108. ASCENSION13129. WEST BATON ROUGE05. LIVINGSTON 018. IBERVILLE1-444 As of Aug. 18, a total of 350 staff...
Educationpagosadailypost.com

Governor Announces ‘Free Weekly Testing’ for All K-12 Schools

This week, Colorado Governor Jared Polis provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s efforts to get more Coloradans vaccinated. Governor Polis also announced additional steps the state is taking to ensure students, faculty, and staff can safely return to school. “A new school year is quickly approaching...
Public Safetyinfosecurity-magazine.com

Ransomware – Three Questions to Ask Your Cybersecurity Teams

In June 2021, it was JBS Foods, the world’s largest meat producer, and in July, it was Swedish retailer Coop — both victims of ransomware attacks attributed to the REvil organization. Although the nature of the attacks were different, the impact — loss of access to data, downtime and supply...
Youngstown, OHWYTV.com

Local health departments recommend universal mask-wearing in K-12 schools

(WKBN) – Local public health departments gave their recommendation for universal mask-wearing in K-12 schools as the school year draws closer. On Friday, Mahoning County Public Health, the Youngstown City Health District, the Columbiana County Health District, the Trumbull County Combined Health District and the Warren City Health District said they support full in-person learning.
Healthsecurityboulevard.com

Memorial Health System Hit By Ransomware | Avast

In a bulletin posted on its site, healthcare facility network Memorial Health System, based in West Virginia and Ohio, said it was beginning the process of recovery and restoration after being hit with a ransomware attack earlier in the week. The network reported on Sunday that it experienced an “information technology security incident” that caused it to suspend all online access across its 64 clinics, including hospitals Marietta Memorial, Selby General, and Sistersville General. Surgeries have been canceled, ambulances have been diverted, and clinic staff have had to work with paper charts. But on Wednesday, the network announced it had reached a “negotiated solution,” and that it is “beginning the process that will restore operations as quickly and as safely as possible.”
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Identify Critical Security Vulnerabilities With IAST

Vulnerabilities in production code continue to increase, including vulnerabilities in open source codebases. According to a recent report from Synopsys, the number of open source vulnerabilities increased over the past year to a record 84%. Part of this increase may be attributed to the need for organizations to get their applications to production quickly to meet the demands of a remote workforce. Rushing applications to production often means less-rigorous testing and the release of applications that still contain critical vulnerabilities.
Saint Cloud, MNknsiradio.com

CentraCare Recommending Masks Indoors For K-12 Schools

(KNSI) – CentraCare Health in St. Cloud wants schools to require masks again this year. CentraCare encourages all Minnesota school districts and private schools to adopt mask requirements for all students, teachers, staff, and visitors in K-12 school buildings regardless of vaccination status. The healthcare provider states masks are the...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

How Faulty Software Development Allows Ransomware to Thrive

Ransomware is making headlines in 2021 due to a string of successful attacks against high-profile targets. Ransomware is not a new threat, but the technology and tactics behind recent attacks are exposing organizations to new dangers. For example, traditional ransomware attacks simply encrypted the data on a target machine then...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

The Next Disruptive ICS Attacker: An Advanced Persistent Threat (APT)?

No discussion on ICS attacks could be complete without talking about what some would call, ‘the elephant in the room.’. Critical infrastructure has always been a target for warfare, and modern ICS are no exception. Several high-profile ICS disruptions have in fact been attributed to malicious hackers working at the behest of a military or intelligence agency.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Bitglass Security Spotlight: Attackers Leverage Microsoft Vulnerabilities and More Ransomware Updates

Here are the top security stories from recent weeks:. Microsoft Exchange Servers Getting Attacked by ProxyShell Exploits. Ransomware Gangs Using Windows PrintNightmare Vulnerabilities in Attacks. Accenture Hit by Ransomware Attack, Data Stolen. Kaseya’s “Master Key” for REvil Ransomware Attack Leaked Online. SynAck Ransomware Gang Rebrands as El_Cometa, Releases Decryption Keys.
Educationtelecompetitor.com

Charter Spectrum Adds Cleveland Schools to Stay Connected K-12 Program

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is deploying Spectrum Enterprise’s Stay Connected K-12 platform. The program, which delivers broadband at no charge directly to participant’s homes, initially will be provided to more than 5,300 families. The Stay Connected K-12 service has five elements, according to Charter:. Download speeds as fast...
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Identify and overcome key challenges in client network management using exclusive MSP solutions [Webinar]

IT networks are growing more complex by the day, and to monitor them effectively, organizations lean on managed service providers (MSPs) for their technical expertise in managing, monitoring, and securing everything IT. With the growing dependency on service providers, MSPs have to increasingly focus on ensuring high availability of all their networking devices and endpoints, train technicians on the latest technologies, improve their operational efficiency, be more agile, and more.
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

The Role of Cryptocurrency in Ransomware Attacks

Ransomware attacks are on the rise and have recently been front page news with attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, JBS Food and Kaseya. This ever-evolving malware can encrypt your files and block access to them. Previous ransomware attacks stole or accessed data and held that hostage while demanding a ransom and threatening to leak or sell the data.

Comments / 0

Community Policy