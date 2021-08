This weekend, the Taliban gained control over Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul which prompted President Biden to once again send U.S. Troops into the country. Yesterday, U.S. Defense Security Lloyd Austin approved sending 1,000 more U.S. troops into Afghanistan for a total of 6,000 that will be in the country soon. The additional troops come from the group of the 82nd airborne that were headed to Kuwait and are being sent as a result of the deteriorating security situation. Their primary mission is to secure Kubal’s international airport which is an entry point for the troops and the exit point for U.S. embassy staff and Afghans leaving their country. According to a senior administration official, President Biden will address the nation at 3:45 this afternoon about the crisis in Afghanistan. President Biden is returning to the White House today after spending time at Camp David over the weekend.