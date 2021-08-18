Hero Trade, Last Chance For First Customer Pin Before Bad Idea Reveal
Today marks the launch of Bad Idea's Final Five comic book series – which will not be the final five, but there you go. The launch of The Hero Trade: Passive/Aggressive by Matt Kindt and David Lapham, including a First Customer Pin to be given to the first customer in a comic store who picks it up. And, for those who have been collecting them, giving you one more week before they reveal what on earth they are meant to be four, on Wednesday, the 25th of August.bleedingcool.com
