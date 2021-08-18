Hero Trade, Last Chance For First Customer Pin Before Bad Idea Reveal

For some, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles came into their life as an edgy, unique comic book by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman, hopping publishers and constantly reinventing itself. For other, newer readers, the IDW reboot comic was their first exposure to the strange and awesome world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as reimagined by Eastman and longtime editor/writer Tom Waltz. For me, though, it goes back to the 1987 cartoon. I, and so many of my friends, were obsessed with the cartoon and all of its merchandise. The toys especially set me off. I remember one time when I stayed at a friend's house as a kid, five years old at most, and saw that they had a toy that I'd never even seen on shelves. The jealousy soared! Now, as an adult, I look back on this franchise with intense, warm nostalgia. Fans of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles like me, who love that classic cartoon, are in luck. Heritage Auctions has this amazing listing featuring, let's be real, the best turtle going up today.