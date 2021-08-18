Aerialist Aidan Bryant is the ‘One to Beat’ After Stunning ‘America’s Got Talent’ Act
All it took was a little bit of high-flying tricks for Simon Cowell to change his tune tonight. Aerialist Aidan Bryant is completely self-taught and got his inspiration from watching a video from a P!nk concert. The 16-year-old knew that he had to step up his game with death-defying stunts if he wants to win America’s Got Talent. His act was one of the bright spots in a night full of harsh critiques.talentrecap.com
Comments / 0