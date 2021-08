Featuring as a producer originally hailing from LA, subduxtion began placing his career back in 2007 with an original sound he labels as ‘Dark-Step’. Ever since, subduxtion has been making a name for himself as one of the best up and coming electronic music artists in the industry. With a discography of impressive releases topping off his image, subduxtion has been turning heads in the industry with several singles, EP’s and remixes, including releasing with some renowned labels like Milligrid Records (US), Zero Signal Records (JP), High Pressure Systems (UK) and I&W Music (US). His talent has taken him well beyond regional borders, as he earns a gradually expanding global following of listeners that eagerly anticipate his next move.